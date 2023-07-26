Staff Writer
Volunteers are ready to have their hair shaved off to raise money for children’s cancer research this Saturday, July 29 from noon to 4 p.m. at the Old Fire Station located at 420 Broad Street in Nevada City.
The Brave the Shave fundraising event was organized by Pat Sullivan, Division Chief of Operations and the Nevada County Professional Firefighters Local 3800 through the St. Baldrick’s Foundation.
Anyone is welcome to seek out sponsors and get in line for a shave or just donate online, according to Sullivan.
Mat Schaake, a firefighter with the Local 3800 has served the St. Baldrick’s Foundation for over seven years earning him the honorary title, Knight of the Bald Table.
“We’re urging people to stop by and make a donation or use the link,” Mat Schaake, a firefighter within the Local 3800 said. “Not everyone wants the shave.”
The Saturday morning Farmers Market in Nevada City should draw people and there will be fire engines rolling through the historic district, Schaake said.
Sara Sullivan, a 17-year old senior at Nevada Union High School has also joined the efforts to raise money for children’s cancer research.
“The donations are something to be proud of,” Sullivan said. “I have raised $3,680 over nine events.”
Sullivan first got involved when she was only in the fourth grade, when her father was organizing events.
“It’s interesting that people treat you differently when you are shaved,” Sullivan said. “Some have mistaken me for a boy, but I just carry on. There are more important things in life.”
Arch Owens at Tomahawkers Barber Shop located at 1117 E. Main Street in Grass Valley will be volunteering his time to the St. Baldrick’s fundraiser.
“Over the years the local firefighters and residents involved have raised a combined $67,000,” Chief Sullivan said.
The goal of the 2023 Brave the Shave event is $5,000, according to Chief Sullivan.
Greater advocacy for children’s cancer research is still needed, according to the St. Baldrick’s webpage regarding gap funding.
“About 60% of all funding for drug development in adult cancers comes from pharmaceutical companies. For kids? Almost none because childhood cancer drugs are not profitable,” St. Baldrick’s website states.
Many fundraising appeals go to patient support groups, transportation to treatments, health information and education or programs to make patients look and feel better, according to St. Baldrick’s.
“These are all important! But if you’re giving to support cancer research, specifically for kids, look closely to see how much of your donation will do that. It may be less than 5%,” according to St. Baldrick’s website.
St. Baldrick’s only funds childhood cancer research.
The average age of diagnosis for a child is six-years old and that means the average years of life lost for children is 71 years, according to St. Baldrick’s.
“It’s heartbreaking,” Schaake said. “I have small children of my own. We wanted to get this done.”
In the United States one in five children diagnosed with cancer do not survive.
“Since St. Baldrick’s began, the 5-year survival rate has risen from above 79% to 85%. But there are still cancers no child survives. And 5-year survival isn’t the same as a cure. Many kids are still in treatment 5 years after diagnosis, or die after that milestone,” according to the St. Baldrick’s website.
Donations fell off since the COVID shutdowns and closures but are returning slowly.
The Local 3800 firefighters held a virtual Brave the Shave event that year.
“I remember videotaping getting my hair shaved in my garage,” Schaake said.
Due to the generosity of community leaders, St. Baldrick’s work has made an impact.
In recent years there has been an increase in federal dollars, improved federal policy around treatment and survival and progress in research, according to St. Baldrick’s web page.
If you can’t make it to the firefighter’s event but would like to donate to St. Baldrick’s, go to www.StBaldricks.org/events/NevadaCountyFire23 or email Chief Pat Sullivan at pjss_1960@yahoo.com.