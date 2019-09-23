Brady family relives You Bet history with tour

The gold that lay beneath the town of You Bet has thought to have been completely dredged up from the Earth for nearly a century. However, for the past 35 years Jerry Brady has struck gold by digging through and retelling the history of this once booming mining town.

This Saturday, Brady will host the 36th annual You Bet tour, a trek through the past that includes stops at a former homestead, the remnants of the town site, an overlook created by the damage from hydraulic mining and the old town cemetery, where the remains of graves dating back to 1860 can be found.

Brady began the tour after writing a book — “You Bet, California Gold Fever” — about his parents, who moved in the late 19th century to the area. The Nevada County Historical Society invited him to present a talk that became the genesis of his annual tour, and he has no plans of stopping after more than three decades.

“The lore and love of history brings people coming back each year,” Brady said. “I’ll do it as long as there’s a demand for it.”

Brady said he attempts to caravan visitors into the past, tracing historical points of interest replete with accompanying photos and spinning yarns about some of the town’s most interesting historical characters. The tour stops at notorious criminal Jerry Goodwin’s former home, for example.

Brady is joined on the tour by his niece and nephew, who expand on the town’s history and go into detail about the hydraulic and placer mining that sustained the town in the 1930s.

Although his family, past and present, have a large stake in the town’s history, with You Bet being in the Brady blood for more than 100 years, he surprisingly said that doesn’t play a role in his passion for the tour.

“I just love doing it,” Brady said. “I never assigned any importance to it, I just love it and people seem to love it so I keep doing it.”

The tour will meet at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Veterans Memorial Building parking lot, 415 Pine St., Nevada City. Brady advises bringing a folding chair, walking shoes and lunch,

Contact Staff Writer John Orona at jorona@theunion.com or 530-477-4229.