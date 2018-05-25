Brad Prowse: 100 years ago in Nevada County (May 1918)

From the pages of The Union newspaper, May 1918:

A man named McIntire had his car stall near North San Juan. He got out to see why and the car started up again and ran him down. He will recover.

Miss Agnes Peterson, domestic science teacher, will arrange for a potato eating campaign. There is a surplus of potatoes in the country and if not consumed in the next few weeks, they will go to waste.

A dry month and cold at the end. Water may be scarce this year.

Cattle passing through Grass Valley managed to put the traffic sign at Mill and Main streets out of business.

Gypsies are camped out on Hills Flat. Officers have told them to move on.

Recommended Stories For You

Allies repel attacks along the western front and await the next blow.

William Casey of Penn Valley received two months furlough from Camp Lewis to work on the Casey Farm.

To Mix plays in Cupid's roundup at the Strand. A new Fox star, Mix, a graduate of Virginia Military Institute, has been a scout in the Indian campaigns, served in Cuba and in the Boxer Rebellion, and was a deputy and U.S. Marshall.

The North Star extracted $1,337,000 in gold in 1917 but production costs have increased $1.15 a ton.

Germans give up Ypres — price is too high. They will attack elsewhere.

A German prospector names Myers was given a well-deserved beating at Browns Valley for making disloyal remarks. He soon changed his tune.

The Government turns down Archie Odgers' bid of $3,000 a year to carry mail on the Nevada City-Washington route.

The Citizens bank has installed a Burroughs adding and subtracting machine. It has revolutionized bookkeeping and accounting methods all over the world.

One of the German super guns that have been shelling Paris exploded and a second was destroyed by French artillery.

W.H. Warnecke drove the first auto of the season into Graniteville.

F.R. Landers was on his way to Colfax with a young lady when Marshall Northway collared him for buying a Willys-Knight auto with a worthless draft.

Lt. Egbert Beach, a Nevada City boy, was killed in France. He was an aviator.

There'll be a Chautauoua meeting tonight at the Grass Valley city hall.

Local merchants say wheat flour sales have drastically declined as substitute grains are used.

The Grass Valley freshman class will hold a pastry sale at the city hall.

Johnson Hunter, a half-breed Indian, was trailed to his hiding place in Pleasant Valley and arrested for the murder of Eve French, 23.

Mrs. Saxon of Grass Valley was thrown from her buggy on the Auburn Road, receiving deep cuts and scratches and possibly a broken leg.

Allen Giovanetti of Nevada City joined the Navy.

Sgt. Joseph Spencer of Nevada County was on the latest casualty list. Fred Bitney, a good friend of young Spencer, has placed a picture of him in the Chamber of Commerce window.

An ominous quiet on the western front portends German action.

William O'Hearn, Charles Martin and Joe Grimes were arrested on Sacramento Street for disturbing the peace.

William Frazier of Alta Hill had a horse drop out of sight into a brush covered shaft. A tripod and block and tackle extricated the beast unharmed.

America's first airmail service is instituted between Washington, Philadelphia and New York.

Forty Fords have been delivered to this area in 1918.

Germans carry out systematic campaign of terror against women, children and old men as war shifts to the Italian front.

George Ehmann is dragged by horses while plowing a field near Spencville—received a fractured skull.

Lord Housman, who came around the Horn in 1849 and has lived in Nevada City ever since, died at 89.

William Jennings Bryan will speak here, Interest in hearing him great — tickets almost unobtainable.

The Chamber of Commerce is displaying an airmail envelope sent to John Hoffman of the North Star mine. It shows the letter was flown between Washington and New York—postage was 24 cents.

Leonard Foote, father of eight, passed away after a short illness.

The tuberculosis hospital at Colfax bought the Tala ranch in Chicago Park to raise food.

John Broyer of Grass Valley received notice that his son, Lt. Herbert Broyer of Grass Valley, was killed in France.

Joe Pisani pleads guilty to beating his son with a heavy strap—50 days.

Increased aeroplane activity portends that the war may be settled by combat of skycraft.

The Nevada City Home Guards learned from the National Rifle Association that the embargo on ammunition has been lifted and rifle practice can resume.

The troop ship, Moldavia, was torpedoed — 56 Americans lost.

Forty sign up as a Boy Scout troop is formed in Grass Valley.

Nevada forbids the sale of firearms without a permit. All present owners will be registered and records kept by authorities.

A measles outbreak is epidemic on the 'Ridge.'

A concrete ship, built in San Francisco, is a success.

Private A.H. Joerschke will be reporting to duty on Friday.

Memorial Day was observed in the South — first time in history. Men of the blue and gray decorated graves in Richmond.