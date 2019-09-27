Brad Prowse: 100 years ago in Nevada County (September 1919)

From the pages of The Union newspaper, August 1919:

Quiet Labor Day in Grass Valley — many people took advantage of two-day surcease to get out of the city.

A great armada in San Francisco Bay — hundreds of thousands see Pacific Fleet sail in.

Dry and cold with light rain around the 7th, then unsettled until storms during the last week.

Razor flies in melee at local hotel as Joe Michali is cut by a man at a dance who wanted the lights turned down.

Mexicans wing observation plane near border — flyers slightly hurt.

Markers were placed at the location of the Donner party cabins by the Native Sons of the Golden West.

Fourteen men of this vicinity lost their lives in the war: Anthony Bevilacqua, Lawrence Brasher, Robert Beyer, Isaac Fleming, Melvin Frandy, Wilford Ford, Hedley Hill, William Hague, William Kneebone, James Rogers, M. Spencer, Clarence Thomas, Edward White and Albert Pinkham. There may be others not yet brought to our attention.

Hoover says U.S. shout extend credit to Europe–provides a market for America and saves Europe from disaster.

8 fires have started on Harmony Ridge within two weeks–an incendiary is suspected.

Wilson crosses country to sing praises of League.

Over 900 local miners have signed up for the Unions.

Carranza defiant of America — flaunts Monroe Doctrine.

There’s still a war tax on ice cream, ice cream cones and soft drinks.

Mrs. D.C. Stewart had a horse run off with her buggy while visiting on Washington Ridge. The horse was caught in Nevada City, a mile and a half distant, with neither horse or vehicle hurt.

The gift of the Lawrey tract on the crest between South Auburn and Marshall Streets for the new high school has been accepted.

The new concrete highway between Grass Valley and Nevada City is almost done — Nevada City should pave the area between the city limits and the business district.

This season for the Donner resort was a great success.

Leroy Harris has been selected as the new mail carrier for Grass Valley.

A small field fire originated at the old Chinese cemetery — caused by Chinese cleaning out weeds.

Republicans make a western tour rebutting Wilson’s campaigning for the League.

Four more Nevada County dischargees arrived in town — Henry Hoffert, Alfred Reid, John Luzmoor and Ben Jenkins. Only a few left to return.

The National Baseball Commission announced that nine games will be played in the World Series this year instead of seven.

Hearing to be held on who should pay for the Town Talk bridge — no one is anxious to shoulder the burden.

Suppression of the Sinn Fein proclaimed; British take radical step to check revolution in Ireland.

Many saw a meteor fall in the Little York area. Search parties failed to find it.

Smartsville is hosting the Masons who are conferring third degree honors.

The new 1920 Fords have a self-starter and better lights — $700 delivered to Grass Valley.

Tidal wave sweeps ashore in Texas —125 dead so far.

Officials in Nevada and California assure that a road from Auburn to Reno will be constructed.

John Welsh, drunk, is arrested for flashing a gun. Someone is selling liquor here.

Miss Romaine Maltman is the new teacher at the Pleasant Ridge school.

Dustin Farnum appears in Zane Grey’s Light of the Western Stars at the Nevada Theater while the Strand will be showing a Douglass Fairbanks film.

American war dead stands at: Killed in action, 34,568; of wounds, 13,957; disease, 23,653; accidents, 5,281.

The Nevada City post office will remain in the National Hotel — extra space will be made by owners, the Rector brothers.

Bids to pave from Auburn Street to the city limits were opened — $5,000 was the lowest bid.

The Railroad Association pledges to not buy redwood ties produced from trees along the highway between San Francisco and Eureka.

An important gold discovery was made in the Spotswood mine near Graniteville.

Clifton Hillard, wanted in Oregon on a seduction charge, is in the county jail.

Raging fires in the south country are contained as crews are recruited to fight the flames.

Organized labor has over 300,000 men striking the steel mills.

Campfire permits will now be required in National Forests.

President Wilson stopped in Colfax. A switch engine made so much noise blowing off steam his words could not be heard.

Placerville threatened by forest fire. Every able-bodied man is called out.

The Idaho-Maryland mine whistle is again heard after eight years as dewatering begins.

Friends of Father Kiely of the Catholic Church are invited to attend a reception for him in Grass Valley.

Wilson falls ill — returns to Washington.

Mary Pickford in Daddy Longlegs at the Strand in Grass Valley.

Forest Ranger Gleason left in auto-truck with a crew to fight a fire in Blue Canyon.

Fords, Chevvies and Overlands seem to be the autos of choice around here.

Governor Stephens will speak at the Bret Harte hotel.

“Babe” Ruth hits homer number 27, giving Boston a victory in a double-header with Chicago.

Brad Prowse, a longtime columnist for The Union, died in 2014. Prior to his death, Prowse researched and wrote several years’ worth of “100 years ago in Nevada County,” which can also be found at TheUnion.com.