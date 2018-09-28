Brad Prowse: 100 Years Ago in Nevada County (September, 1918)

From the pages of The Union newspaper, September 1918:

William Hegarty is the first Nevada City boy to pay the supreme sacrifice on the battlefields.

Australians capture Mont St. Quinten as allied troops continue to plow through German lines.

The Cape Horn Fire is under control.

September started out dry but by mid-month it was raining hard and continued raining to the month's end.

Mrs. Harry Parson passes away under anesthetic while preparing to have her tonsils removed at the Nevada County Sanatorium.

Women rush to business and factory jobs around the country as the number of working men dwindle.

The Downieville stage is no more. Post office will route mail through Marysville — and take longer.

It's reported that the German people want peace as quickly as possible.

Nevada City Elks gave a camp stew to honor John Solon, caretaker of the Lodge.

Fire in Smartsville takes Conlin's stable, a drug store and several other buildings. It's suspected they were set.

Germans suffer heavy losses along the Western Front.

Lawns may be sprinkled for an hour tonight.

Nevada City elementary schools have 640 students, 80 fewer pupils than last year and 160 high school students, 50 less than last year.

Germans are retiring on a 150 mile front.

The local Red Cross needs more volunteers to handle the donated clothing it receives.

Pitcher Babe Ruth wins first of series for Boston, taking opener 1-0.

Dr. Carl Jones of the Jones Hospital has been called into service.

A Fatty Arbuckle film opens at the Nevada Theatre.

Chicago wins second game, 3-1.

Grass Valley High School boys train for long distance running — ran to Glenbrook Inn and returned. The fastest time was 18 minutes.

Boston takes third game, 2-1.

Grass Valley boy Edward Shevlin has entered Siberia with 1,400 other U.S. Troops.

Henry Ford said to be considering a run for the U.S. Sentate.

A steam shovel boiler blew on a road construction crew below Grass Valley, injuring Al Ferguson.

Boston wins fourth game, 3-2.

Fred White of Gold Flat, reported missing in action last July, has been located in a hospital, recovering from wounds.

Ford ceases motor-car production to take on war work.

Harry Carey in "Hellbent" at the Auditorium.

Chicago wins fifth game, 3-0.

Mining considered essential to war work — miners may be given exemption from draft.

Heavy rains halt Allies advance.

Boston wins series in sixth game, 2-1.

Professional baseball closes for duration of war.

Andrew Tobiasson of Nevada County is in hospital in France.

Bolsheviki engaged in reign of terror–shocking scenes enacted at Petrograd and Moscow to suppress all opposition.

The city and township of Grass Valley have sent 500 men off to war.

U.S. Cavalry dashes ahead of tanks to close mouth of pocket in France.

City officers arrested Ed Ryan who could not produce a registration card — suspected of being a slacker.

French strike German line at Laon. U.S. Haul of prisoners —20,000.

Miss Helen Tillotson, high school English teacher, has resigned for family reasons.

Automobile bandits in Colorado Springs, Colorado engaged in five gunfights yesterday, killing two officers.

Herbert Hoover will speak here next Sunday and discuss Washington food plans.

U.S. declines Austrian peace move as Allies continue to make gains.

Richard Smith, 17, was charged with stealing $40 in gold from the Pacific Hotel.

Republicans endorse a national prohibition amendment.

John Glasson will be Grass Valley chairman for the 4th Liberty Drive.

Royal Richardson of Chicago Park was attacked by a timber wolf while out hunting. He had a magazine riffle and felled the beast after 5 shots.

Turks and Germanic allies routed in Holy Land as Allenby strikes blow.

The local exemption board was ordered to send another colored man to Camp Lewis, Washington. Bertrand Chrisman volunteered, saying he wanted to make the world safe as well as make the United States a decent place to live in.

Nevada City business houses agree to open no earlier than 7:30 and close no later than 5:50 when daylight savings time ends.

German people said to be in shock over turn of war's fortunes.

Nevada City is experiencing an outbreak of measles.

Thomas Sutton of Lovelock, Nevada married Adelaide Altman at her parents home on Auburn Street.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Frank George, a son, Sept. 22.

Died, son of Mr. and Mrs. Frank George, Sept. 22.

Two pioneers answer grim reaper's call —Thomas Clayton, 93, and Orlando Goodrich, 94.

A fine stage horse belonging to Henry German was struck by an auto and to be shot.

Robert Beyer of Grass Valley died of pneumonia at Camp Lewis.

Only the rear wall of the old Grass Valley jail remains behind the new hotel. It will be allowed to be covered by vines.

Influenza sweeping the whole U.S. Disease is epidemic in New England. Army camps are hard hit.

British down 19 aeroplanes while losing 11.

Nevada City High seeks two yell leaders for its rooting section.

Battle rages on 40 mile front as Germans everywhere are in defeat.

William Hegarty, thought killed in action, is still alive.

Brad Prowse, a longtime columnist for The Union, died in 2014. Prior to his death, Prowse researched and wrote several years' worth of "100 years ago in Nevada County," which can also be found at TheUnion.com.