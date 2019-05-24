Brad Prowse: 100 years ago in Nevada County (May 1919)

From the pages of The Union newspaper in May 1919:

One of the escaped convicts from the road crew showed up at the Freemans Crossing home of Mrs. She Huckins. Knowing her husband would soon return, she had him come in to eat. When Mr. Huckins showed up he held the man at gunpoint while the sheriff was sent for.

Other than light rains mid-month, May has been dry and warm.

Corporal Isaac Fleming of Grass Valley received the French Cross. All the others in his automatic rifle squad were knocked out but Fleming fought off the enemy though being fired on three directions.

William Casey and Ray Wasley of Grass Valley are home from the wars.

An Indian has been arrested on the Salt River, Arizona reservation for conspiring with the Yaqui Indians to massacre whites and take back land they claimed they were robbed of.

With one week remaining, the Victory Fund Drive is far behind — less than 37% has been subscribed though Nevada City is near its quota.

Willard and Dempsey are scheduled to fight in Toledo, Ohio this July.

A letter has been received from Grass Valley businessman G. Y. Chew who is in China. He will return this summer.

Some of the Treaty terms are that the Kaiser be tried, Germany allowed only 6 capitol ships of 10,000 tons, Germany to lose all colonies, Alsace-Lorraine goes to France and all borders with France on the Rhine to be under French control.

Richard Lithgow of Washington was injured when thrown from a horse near Coyote Street.

Navy seaplanes reach Halifax in first stage of Atlantic crossing.

The second band of cattle this season passed through town, heading for the up country.

Germany appalled at peace terms — may not sign.

An airplane from Mather Field will make a daily circuit of 150 miles over the Sierra forests, looking for fires.

Approximately 50% of French men between 20 and 31 lost their lives in the war — almost half of France’s youth has disappeared.

Princess Mona Darkfeather, famous Indian movie star, will appear in person at the Auditorium, exhibiting Indian dances and clothing.

Invasion of Germany is planned if treaty is not signed soon.

Lt. George Fredell landed a plane at Glenbrook Park. Because of the limited space, his propeller was damaged. A new one was sent for.

A mountain lion slaughtered 23 farm animals at the Eichoff ranch on McCourtney Road.

Ivan Pascoe, 17, died unexpectedly at his home on the Nevada Road — he had been in poor health.

German Chancellor rails at peace condition—claims Germany would be transformed into huge prison.

Lt. Fredell took off from Glenbrook yesterday afternoon, the new propeler sent from Mather having been installed.

The Body of Edith Cavell, the nurse executed by the Germans, has been returned to England and will be buried there after memorial services in Westminster Abbey.

Grass Valley exceeds Liberty Load quotas — $75,000.

The Grand Army of the Republic lost 358 members from California and Nevada last year—the old soldier’s ranks are fading fast.

Brown’s Amusement Company opened their big street carnival in Nevada City last night.

The Army is demobilizing—horses that originally cost $165 now averages $85 at auction. There’s a big demand for them on farms.

Eli Benoit, 50, of Grass Valley, died of influenza.

The Navy seaplane NC-4 reaches the Azores.

Robbers hit an Auburn bank for around $2,000 and escape into hills.

Five rams killed by a lion near Spenceville.

An aged man, Hiram Pentlin, killed by a train near Sacramento, scouted with Kit Carson and Bill Cody in the early days.

Grass Valley city board is agreeable to all sorts of noise and fun making. All stops are to be pulled out for one entire week as Nevada County celebrates the 4th of July this year.

Germany wavering on signing treaty.

The 4th of July committee requests light handwagons and coasters to carry floats—celebration will be in Grass Valley this year.

Jews claim Poland slays thousands in programs.

Donner Lake is being rid of mosquitoes as tent camps, piped water, horseback riding facilities and auto parking is built.

The U.S. nay seaplane N-4 has arrived in Lisbon, successfully flying the Atlantic in stages.

Two birthdays celebrated at the Relief school house—Alice Jones and Cora Penrose, who share the same birth date.

General Angelus joins Villa to oust Carranza—U.S. soil denied Carranza for staging his troops.

Honored dead to be remembered on Memorial Day—all citizens are asked to attend afternoon services.

Harvey Minstrels pleased a large crowd at the Nevada City theater—their buck-and-wing was especially good.

In Memorial Day message, Wilson says death Knell of war must be sounded.

Lorry Muscardine had his left leg crushed between two cars at the Narrow Gauge yard.

M.W.O. McCulloch, 7, was admitted to the orphan asylum.

The daylight saving law may be repealed.

A shepherd-collie dog named Bob has followed Nightwatchman John Rafter for seven years as he made his rounds. Recently the dog got into some powdered glass and died. But even as the dog was bleeding to death, he attempted to walk the route with Rafter.

Brad Prowse, a longtime columnist for The Union, died in 2014. Prior to his death, Prowse researched and wrote several years’ worth of “100 years ago in Nevada County,” which can also be found at TheUnion.com.