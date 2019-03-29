Brad Prowse: 100 years ago in Nevada County (March 1919)

From the pages of The Union newspaper in March 1919:

Discharged servicemen arrive in town daily — just recently, Arthur Dowdell, Jesse Allan and Clarence Ahern.

It's predicted that when the nation goes dry, saloons will open on the other side of the Mexican border.

Huge snow drifts reach within a few miles of Grass Valley — 7 feet high in Truckee.

Stormy on the 1st then stormy with unsettled stretches until springlike at month's end.

Germany to be allowed only 200,000 soldiers.

George M. Cohan and Fatty Arbuckle movies are playing at the Nevada Theatre.

Senator Lodge pledges Senate will oppose the present wording of the League of Nations constitution.

George Brothers received a car load of the new 1919 Dodge autos.

The Red Cross says California has 9416 women competent to do nursing — 3,333 are graduate nurses.

Truckee had over 1,000 visitors Sunday, attracted by immense snows.

Wilson declares the U.S. favors League and is opposed by a small cabal of men totally lacking vision.

The youngest child of the Miser family at French Corral has scarlet fever.

Russian Undertakers are unable to keep up with demand caused by starvation.

Preston McIntosh, 22, died of tuberculosis in North Bloomfield.

Berlin seized by internal strife as Sparticans battle government.

The Idaho-Maryland mine has been incorporated for 3,000,000.

Allies feel that Warlords will be found guilty but not liable for punishment.

Fifty police officers shot and killed in Berlin by Sparticans.

The Grass Valley High School team loses a basketball game to Lincoln, 47-27.

Army air training will be curtailed by March. Out of 18 airfields in the country, only two will offer training. Brigadier General William Mitchell will be in charge.

A double fleet of geese was seen heading north–possibly a harbinger of spring

The Government is now giving all discharged servicemen a $60 bonus.

It has been learned that Captain Lawrence Brasher of Grass Valley died of pneumonia in France. He was a draftsman at the North Star mine.

Wilson back in Europe to attend Paris Peace conference.

About 125 couple attended the Elks dance given at the Grass Valley Moose lodge.

Germany will be allowed aeroplanes for commercial purposes–none for war.

The 12th annual Nevada City fireman's masquerade ball set an attendance record.

A London paper reports that a Frenchman is attempting to fly from Africa to Brazil.

Postal Inspector Lewis said Nevada City Post Office will seek a larger building when the presents lease expires.

Senator Lodge says he will support League of Nations if its constitution is changed to promote real peace.

A permanent injunction is sought against the Marie Aubert house of ill-fame in Truckee.

Discharged soldiers are permitted to keep their gas masks, helmets and uniforms.

N. Eames' horse team ran away on lower Mill Street — fortunately, there were no injuries.

More influenza cases in Grass Valley but all of a mild nature.

The Nevada City Rifle Club will give another of their weekly dances at the Armory hall–jazz music will be featured.

Three DeHavilland military planes flew from Mather Field to Carson City, the first over the Sierras. They took one and a half hours. Wagon trains took a week. With modern roads, freight teams take three days. An auto can do it in one.

Little Wilbur Miser died of scarlet fever and was buried at French Corral.

John Ball of Grass Valley had two bones broken in his arm when his auto "kicked back" while he was cranking the engine.

The Vitagraph movie company leaves Truckee after filming snow scenes for a Rex Beach novel as the Famous Players company moves in, the eight movie company this season.

Josephine Lutz, 18, of Nevada City, ended her life with a pistol at her parent's home–she was despondent over health problems.

Ben Odgers was thrown from a wagon during a runaway in Grass Valley.

Blasting powder drops $40 a ton in price with war's end.

Meadow Lake is looking forward to a mining revival this spring.

Now new influenza cases this week in Grass Valley.

An electric railway to haul ore will connect the Pennsylvania and Empire mines.

Twenty-five nurses arrived in San Francisco after serving in France, among them Cristine Peterson of Nevada City.

A rich strike has been made at Gold Mountain, near Tonopah, and a rush is on.

Daylight savings begins soon.

Assembly passes prohibition measure–liquor may be kept in homes but manufacture or sale is prohibited

Grass Valley needs its own jail — taking offenders to the County jail is time consuming and troublesome.

Coroner Harris went to Lowell hill to retrieve the body of Fang Dock, a deceased Chinese man. The snow was so deep the body had to be moved four miles to the corner's auto by men on skies.

Soldiers in France don't like the idea of returning to a dry America; some feel prohibition was pushed through while they were out of the country and could not protest.