Brad Prowse: 100 years ago in Nevada County (January 1919)

From the pages of The Union newspaper, January 1919:

Cattle rustling is suspected on San Juan Ridge. Henry Huckings is investigating.

Young Frank Richards was accidentally shot in the leg by a playmate with a .22 rifle.

The old year passed quietly in Nevada City — most people found a warm bed more inviting than birth ceremonies.

Cold around the 1st and 31st. Rain around the 11th and again — heavy — around the 21st.

Donald Pepper died of influenza at the orphanage in Grass valley — second death there.

California's losses in the war were almost 2,000 killed. Canada lost 60,000.

Miss Tephen Finane of Forest City dies of flu as three new cases are reported there.

There seems to be no abatement in influenza cases — 11 more in Nevada City.

U.S. troops battle Bolsheviki at Kadish–outnumbered three to one, Americans hold.

Private E. R. Robinson of Columbia Hill was wounded on the last day of the war — is in Letterman Hospital in San Francisco.

The Methodist Church in Nevada City will not meet today due to the epidemic.

Thirty new flu cases in Grass Valley.

Col. Roosevelt passes away of a rheumatic affection. Congress and Supreme Court adjourn in his honor. There was some talk of his running for a third term in 1920.

Mrs. Alice Tin Loy, wife of Eddie Tin Loy, dies from the grippe.

Mask wearing is again mandatory.

Hills Flat residents Donald and Carl Pine, 9 and 14, die of influenza.

Roosevelt to be buried as plain U.S. citizen at Oyster Bay — wanted no special pomp.

Ten more influenza cases in Nevada City.

Elza Kilroy will share in the kuster estate — was his maternal grandfather.

Civil war is rife in Germany.

The output of California's metal mines in 1918 was $18,000,000.

Hydraulic mining is reviving.

Josie Hosking of Nevada City succumbs to the grippe.

The town of Forest records six deaths from influenza.

Sacramento ratified prohibition amendment — 12 other states must still do so.

Four new influenza cases in Nevada City.

The ice harvest in Truckee is complete. Horses have been sent back to the valley.

Movie companies from Goldwyn and Metro are in Truckee, filming snow scenes around Truckee and Donner Lake.

A huge tank of molasses burst in Boston, releasing two million gallons of the sticky stuff — nine killed as molasses ran through the streets.

E.J. Morrish of Grass Valley dies of flu. He was a 20-year employee of The Union.

The home at the southeast corner of Neck and School streets, one of the city's oldest houses, will receive a new concrete block porch.

Following on the death of the two pine boys, their mother also dies.

Those who wish can receive an injection of a serum that has shown some effectiveness against the Spanish Flu.

The immoral resorts at Truckee will go out of existence at midnight according to the California Law Enforcement League.

Pancho Villa and a rebel force is said to be threatening the border near San Antonio.

Three convicts on the nearby road crew died of influenza, making seven of that group to expire.

Reports from Washington say 21 cities are showing more than 135,000 unemployed — may need to set up bread lines.

The new terminus for the 11 a.m. Narrow Gauge train will be Nevada City instead of Grass Valley.

In Chicago, a move is afoot to replace all the female bellhops with men, now the labor shortage is over.

Father Enright is transferred to Truckee — will fill vacancy left by death of Father O'Rilley.

Influenza cases seem to be receding.

Mines are working full-handed, payroll are large and general outlook hasn't been better in years.

U.S. Military Intelligence says the soviet plans to seize the U.S. and that their agents are already working in this country.

Mrs. Bierwagen of Chicago park is much improved from her pneumonia attack.

When the two sons of Dick Yamie of the local Digger tribe return from the service they will find Yamie has built an addition to his home just for them at the campoodie west of town.

League of Nations plan is adopted unanimously at peace conference.

The 1919 dog licenses are now on sale at the marshal's office.

Dr. Carl Jones bought a new Studebaker roadster and drove it up from the Bay Area.

Congressman Raker introduced a bill to allow Grass Valley to receive several German fieldpiece for display.

The flooring in the Pine Street bridge is bad and will be replaced next week.

England to keep over one million men mobilized to protect their holdings in India, Gibraltar, Turkey and Palestine.

The Firemen's Ball will be held in February — it's hoped the influenza epidemic will be over by then.

Nevada has abolished its slot machines and saloons.

Funeral today for pioneer J.C. Conaway. He helped organize the Reliance House Company and never missed a fire alarm.

C.A. Brockington, superintendent of the Allison Ranch mine, had his Buick stolen from his garage.

House votes to bar immigration into U.S. for four years.

Brockington's Buick turned up abandoned in the front yard of a farmer at Knight's Landing.

Brad Prowse, a longtime columnist for The Union, died in 2014. Prior to his death, Prowse researched and wrote several years' worth of "100 years ago in Nevada County," which can also be found at TheUnion.com.