From the pages of The Union newspaper, February 1919:

A young woman in Colfax inherited a wooden leg that belonged to the editor and publisher of the Colfax Record. In examining it, she found a $1,000 gold certificate in the kneepad.

League of Nations to exercise tutelage over enemy colonies.

Mrs. Verne Snell of Grass Valley learned that her husband, Captain Snell, has arrived in New York from France.

A cold 1st gave way to a month of rain storms, snow and a few clear days — stormy at end.

Seattle faces strike by 70,000 members of 152 unions there.

H.H. Vincent was crushed to death by a truck at the Empire mine.

Senate orders probe of Bolsheviki cabal to overthrow U.S. government.

Influenza seems to have abated in the area — no new case in three days.

The Armenian Relief Fund needs more donations. If you haven't given, do so before the day is over.

Face masks no longer needed in Nevada City.

Richard Trathen has reached Grass Valley and tells of many experiences fighting at the Front. He was wounded in six places by a single shell.

Seattle paralyzed by gigantic strike.

State and county monies have been apportioned to local school districts. Nevada City received $3,600, Grass Valley $6,000. Most other County districts received between $300 and $600.

Several unions have broken away — Seattle strike may end soon.

Louis Fischer, arrested for burglary a few months ago, is released — insufficient evidence.

Professor Delbrueck, a historian, says amount of indemnity demanded by Allies must be low enough to allow Germany to pay it off quickly. If it makes Germany wage-slaves to Allies, he predicts Germany will raise up at some point and again plunge world into war.

The William S. Hart western, The Silent Man, is playing at the Nevada Theater.

Senate defeats suffrage by one vote — half century struggle to gain the ballot for women must await next Congress.

Germany to feel mailed fist as Supreme Council decides on certain drastic measures.

Frank Rossi of Nevada City, fighting with the American Army in France, ran across his brother who was in the Italian army. They hadn't seen each other since they were boys, prior to Frank coming to America.

Sen. Thomas Ingram introduces a bill to divide state into fire districts with forest rangers in each authorized to procure equipment and summon men as needed to fight fires.

The local tax rate has been raised to offset the expected lost revenue when the saloons close.

Germany accepts terms of Armistice. President Wilson calls for a League of Nations that will guard against chaos.

The school board says a new high school is needed in Grass Valley.

Eighteen of the 56 members of the U.S. Scorpion, interred during the war at Constantinople, married Turkish women while there and have remained behind.

Penn Valley farmers protest the Excelsior Water and Mining Company's raising of water rates.

Many new automobile laws being passed in Sacramento. Jaywalkers will be penalized.

The long influenza vacation for Nevada City schools has ended — the bell will ring again.

Mrs. Theodore Roosevelt, widow of the late Col. Roosevelt, visited the grave of their son, Quentin. He was killed in aerial combat during the war and is buried in France.

The Washington stage failed to get through the other day — snow is 6 feet at the junction — above the horse's heads.

The Premiere of Bavaria is assassinated in Munich by Count Arco-Valley a young student. The Count was lynched by an angry mob.

Donner Lake to be the scene of a fine resort built by W.B. Gelatt who puts on the winter carnivals at Truckee.

In Washington, socialist writer John Reader says Bolsheviki are doing grand work — predicts three million American men will raise up under arms to overthrow U.S. government.

Hundreds of couples attend the 44th annual Grass Valley Fireman's Ball.

Both parties in Washington attack the League of Nations — say may not be acceptable. Wilson returns to the U.S. and begins campaign for endorsement of League by America — said old order must give way to something better.

The town of Rough and Ready will turn out Thursday to clean their historic cemetery.

The State will remain in the "wet" column for another year.

James Benallack, 54, well known Grass Valley miner, is taken by the grippe.

Wilson says only a League of Nations can bring world peace while Senate approves of an army of 538,000 men.

Idaho-Maryland and Union Hill mines merge — will be operated Gold Point Mine, Inc.

Soldiers are being discharged with an average of $7.50 in pay. They should get enough to return home and relax for a few days.

Ed Smith was thrown from his wagon seats when the vehicle jammed as he was turning. The horses bolted, dragging him along.

The Soviet government in Russia is limiting the number of baths people can take in public and private bathing places. Some are allowed to bathe twice a month, some once and others never.

Brad Prowse, a longtime columnist for The Union, died in 2014. Prior to his death, Prowse researched and wrote several years' worth of "100 years ago in Nevada County," which can also be found at TheUnion.com.