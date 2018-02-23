Brad Prowse: 100 years ago in Nevada County (February 1918)

From the pages of The Union newspaper, February 1918:

John Bradford, 82, died at his cabin near Clipper Gap. He may have been attacked and partly eaten by the dogs he kept there.

Washington decrees no ham or bacon will be sold on Saturdays.

Pupils in Miss Conlins' class at bell Hill have devoted their regular program time to knitting for the Red Cross.

Four thousand men are wanted for the remount depot at Palo Alto — especially men who can handle horses.

Stormy on the 1st, rain on the 7th. The rain and snow — off and on — until near month's end.

John L. Sullivan, one of the greatest prize ring fighters, died of heart disease at his Massachusetts farm. He once fought 75 rounds against Jake Kilrain in one of the last bare-knuckle contests.

Father J.J. Enright, priest at Smartsville's Catholic church, was seriously hurt when struck by a car in San Francisco.

The Government requires unnaturalized Germans to register as alien enemies.

William Benney of Nevada City died in France. He lived on Piety Hills.

U.S. troops give a good account of themselves on the Lorraine Front.

An Indian who worked in a Truckee butcher shop was run down and killed by a mail train.

Floriston leads in the sales of Thrift Stamps — bought $1,289 worth.

Norma Talmadge is starring in The Secret of the Storm Country at the Strand.

To German aliens have requested applications for registration — Louis Zimmer, a musician, and William Gort, chef at local restaurant.

The Cunard liner Tuscania, loaded with U.S. troops, was sunk off the Irish Coast. Lost placed at 166.

Richard Green is in jail for failure to provide for his wife, Margaret.

In New York, Col. Roosevelt rests after an operation for accesses of the ears.

Edward Browell of Grass Valley was aboard the Tuscania but is believed to have been rescued — is with the 100th Aero Squadron.

Elmer Woodruff, who enlisted in the aviation service a few weeks ago, is being sent home on sick leave — has spinal meningitis.

It's reported a man had been frightening young girls on the bedrock west of Nevada City. Officers found nothing—the children's stories are varied and there's some doubt they're true.

PG&E may raise lightening rates on local businesses.

The red lights are dimmed on Truckee's fabled Jiboom Alley. It joins Nevada City's Spring Street in closing down. Three inmates have been sent to the county hospital for treatment of blood diseases. This ends the last of the open dens of vice in Nevada County.

Dr. P.D. Barnes, Lloyd Yue, A.W. Perkins and R.S. Turman are in the service and headed for France.

Lincoln's birthday was observed with programs and the closing of most government offices.

The Lake Spaulding hydroelectric system is operating.

Chinese New Years has arrived but not as of old — most local Chinese adopted the Western calendar and no longer calibrate in a way that was enjoyable even to whites.

Mrs. C.C. Townsend, a pioneer resident, underwent an operation in San Francisco to remove a cataract from the eye.

In Arizona, two troops of U.S. Cavalry, along with local posses, are attempting to catch Tom and John Powers and Thomas Sisson, who killed three law officers in a gunfight.

Among men requested to report at the draft board are William Beirwagen, Carl Tobiassen and Carlo Falcioni.

William Anderson of Allegheny disappeared in 1891, leaving $6,189 in the bank, now grown to $12,500. Since neither Anderson nor kin can be found, the money reverts to the statement.

Dr. Rollins of Colfax appeals to town trustees to close saloons there — his request is tabled.

Bolsheviks yield to humiliating German peace terms.

Meanwhile, Germans advance on a 400 mile front.

Walter Parsons of Nevada City produced 692 bushels of potatoes per acre — a U.S. record.

The first American battle planes, equipped with 12 cylinder Liberty engines, are on their way to France.

Little Rupert Jones of Washington Street was running with a stick in his mouth. He fell, inflicting an ugly wound in the roof of his mouth.

Carl McClane, 22, who enlisted in the aviation corp., died at Fort Sam Houston of pneumonia.

Nevada City high school girls' basketball team defeats Grass Valley High — 30-13. Nevada City's boys lose to Grass Valley — 38-22.

Mexican snipers wound troopers across the Rio Grande.

The state lines are now using sleighs on the upcountry routes.

Cecil Crothers has a leg broken in the North Star by a falling rock.

The State is requiring nurses to visit all schools to check the health of individual children and report their findings to the parents.

Ah Ha, 70, a Chinese gardener, died in Chinatown.

William Kistle, a local lad, joined the Navy.

Donner Lake is frozen over and awaits skaters.

A horse and cart, both upside down in the mud, the horses kicking frantically, were found by Leslie Orzalli and Tony Costa near the Catholic cemetery. They righted the rig and animal — unhurt and undamaged — and took it to the local livery. The owner was later found in town, deep in his cups.

Brad Prowse, a longtime columnist for The Union, died in 2014. Prior to his death, Prowse researched and wrote several years' worth of "100 years ago in Nevada County," which can also be found at TheUnion.com.