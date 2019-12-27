Brad Prowse: 100 years ago in Nevada County (December 1919)

From the pages of The Union newspaper, December 1919:

The house of a girl on Truckee’s Jibboom Street was robbed of 9 bottles of whisky — the money was left behind.

Villa executes 676 Federales after they are captured.

There are 1,388 children in the city limits of Grass Valley.

The damage suit of Theobold Waddel vs. E.H. Armstrong goes to court — concerns feelings Armstrong was supposed to have held for Waddel’s wife.

Stormy around the first with more storms mid-month followed by cold, then warming at month’s end.

Break with Mexico looms over the holding of diplomat Jenkins. Carranza accused of spreading Bolshevik propaganda.

Armstrong found not guilty in $50,000 suit brought by Waddel.

Senators visit Wilson — find him mentally alert but a very sick man.

Current was off yesterday and mine hoists stopped — miners had to walk out of deeper workings.

Three former Marysville saloon owners paid $500 for three barrels of “whiskey” bought from strangers in an auto. Turned out to be spring water.

Big irrigation system looms for County — Nevada, Yuba and Placer counties will cooperate in using mountain water before it’s lost to outside organizations.

Mexico frees Counselor Jenkins.

Reno snowed in — Sierra roads closed — bands of sheep in danger.

John L. Lewis, president of the mine workers, and the government reached an agreement — will be submitted to miners.

Elks held memorial services for the 11 members of both lodges that died this year.

Three ships built for the U.S. in Japanese yards were found to have wooden tubs instead of showers and all the bunks were only five feet long — will cost $50,000 to fix.

Capt. E. J. Pomin, for 50 years captain of a ship on Lake Tahoe, fell from a pier and drowned.

Coal strike at end.

Some people aren’t happy unless they’re doing mischief — six alarm boxes were tampered with yesterday.

Andson Greenwood, 85, said to be the last survivor of Perry’s expedition to Japan in 1854, died in Chico.

Nevada City — 10 degrees above zero yesterday morning.

With the Government purchase of a tract of redwoods on the south fork of the Eel River, it is felt the destruction of trees in that area is eliminated.

A large Pierce-Arrow car used by the Marysville stage line tipped over near Nevada City — occupants shaken up but unhurt.

Miss Anita Baldwin, daughter of ‘Lucky’ Baldwin, declares the yellow peril’ is real and cancels all leases Orientals have on land she owns near Los Angeles.

Three lads came across a large lion in the old Manzanita diggins’ and made haste for other parts.

Dempsey to get $250,000 to fight Carpentier in France.

Surveyors mapping the Grass Valley-North San Juan road route arrived in town.

Of the ten million dollars paid into Oakland’s treasury last year, only $1,500 was in gold coin. Paper currency used to be a curiosity here — today gold is. The War changed that.

The new O. K. Pool Hall will open in Grass Valley with a free lunch of hot wiener sandwiches and pickles.

Senator Harding of Ohio throws his hat in the presidential ring.

Thomas Moore sold the Revolving Pole Barber Shop on Brad Street to Floyd Stout.

The Union believes the time has come to determine if water can be taken from its natural drainage area and the uses there for the benefit of other areas and uses. Many local farmers will be left high and dry if PG&E discontinues supplying water to local mines as they are petitioning.

Locals put up a good game but Sacramento wins at basketball, 36 to 24.

When miners ascend to the lowest levels of our deepest mines, they are at approximately sea level.

The Ducutoy Garage on Main Street delivered three Overland Fords last week to: George Hammill, G.A. Keil and R. Kitto.

Local Post office experiences a 100% increase in parcel post as Christmas rush begins.

Victor Reed, 13, died at Iowa Hill — pneumonia.

Wilson announces he will return the railroads to private ownership.

Nevada City citizens complained to the Marshal that stock is running loose on Nevada Street and bothering people.

Hoover dispels rumors he will run for presidency — is not interested.

Christmas Day was warm, bright and sunny.

Forty-five die in Massachusetts from drinking wood alcohol.

The Grass Valley Methodist Church will hold a watch service New Year’s eve.

Japan ceases issuing passports to “picture brides.”

Costumes from San Francisco for the Nevada City Fireman’s masked ball went like hotcakes — another shipment is on the way.

Soccer is becoming the winter sport in America.

Grass Valley doesn’t plan a public celebration for New Year’s Eve as has been the custom. It’s expected private residences will hold forth with gatherings.

There are 500,000 autos in California now.

The married men of Grass Valley Athletic Club maintained their reputation, besting the bachelor team 4 to 1 in their annual game. Several members of the losing team are considering matrimony to be on the winning team.

Brad Prowse, a longtime columnist for The Union, died in 2014. Prior to his death, Prowse researched and wrote several years’ worth of “100 years ago in Nevada County,” which can also be found at TheUnion.com.