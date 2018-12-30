Brad Prowse: 100 years ago in Nevada County (December 1918)

Local people are requested to keep their influenza masks when they take them off Monday — may be necessary to use them again.

California sent 137,033 men to the Front.

Many mountain boys wounded in the Argonne battle — Jack Jackman of Alleghany, Divian Roach and Charles Conzales of Forest Hill, and Charles Nunez and Charles Dapper of Auburn.

Rain the 5th to the 10th, clear and cold until rain the 21st, then clear and cold again.

George Richards of Grass Valley, reported missing in action, has turned up at a base hospital.

A mountain lion has been seen prowling the lower country — hunters with dogs are out.

The question of whether Private William Hegarty is dead or alive is not yet answered — just the recent telegram saying he was still alive.

The Nation's flu deaths number around 350,000.

A drunken man was found on Commercial Street in Nevada City. He was so heavy it took a truck to haul him in.

Will Tong of the Sun Tong Hing grocery in Grass Valley's Chinatown is arrested for selling beer to miners.

Schools in Grass Valley were required to mask up again — another outbreak.

John Rees, 80, of Ohio, rode a bicycle 92 miles to Youngstown in a day and a half.

The Narrow Gauge will redeem some of the $1,000 bonds paying 7% held by local people. There are still $89,000 in bonds outstanding.

Isaac Fleming of McCourtney Road died from wounds suffered in the battle of the Argonne.

The Food Administration still bars restaurants from giving more than 2 ounces of wheat bread to any one patron at one meal.

The Red Cross here has expended $1,035 on nurses and external expenses while treating 48 flu cases — 9 died.

William Bierwagen of Peardale petitions to change his last name to Bergan. He says he was born in South Dakota in 1877 and that the name 'Bierwagon' is often made fun of. Also, being a member of the temperance movement, the name is embarrassing.

George Lynde, Grass Valley man who was wounded in France, returns on the train this morning.

A memorial to Grass Valley soldiers who lost their lives may take the form of a three-story city hall.

PG&E to destroy the old Rome Powerhouse dam — is cheaper than building fish ladders. It's the last visage of the old Nevada County Light and Power Company.

Mine workers sent here from a Sacramento employment agency are surprised to find a modern town — they expected a crude gold camp with boarding houses and tents.

The War Dept. notified Mrs. Hedley Hill that her husband was killed October 5th — he was 23.

Charles Campbell, placer miner, was badly burned near U-Bet by live steam from a donkey engine.

Jack Dempsey, claiming to be the world's heavyweight champion, knocked out Carl Morris in the first round of a twenty-rounder in New Orleans.

Llewelyn Hooper of Grass Valley returns home — discharged from the tank service.

German officials say Germany is ruined for generations, literally, economically, and industrially.

Grass Valley's Donation Day is today.

Over 300,000 U.S. soldiers mustered out.

The Allison Ranch mine is dewatered to the 10th level — 1,400 feet.

Great quantities of Christmas trees have been sent overseas so each military company can have one.

Timer wolves attacked a dog near a ranch on Montezuma Hill.

Bolshevik armies are defeated by loyalists.

Miss Margaret Lawrey, 78, Donner Party survivor, died in Pacific Grove.

All adult members of the local Indian tribe came up with a dollar and had their names placed on the Red Cross' scroll of honor. Most of the tribe goes about barefoot and in rags, and one would hardly think they would care about the white man's affairs, much less come up with a dollar each. It shows the mistake of judging by appearances. They are Josie, Betsy, Louis Duck, Kelly, Oscar, and Nellie.

Allies will demand 12,000,000,000 pound redemption from Germany.

Nevada City has nine new influenza cases.

Americans ready to celebrate peace on earth.

Forest Hill almost wiped out by fire — on the 32nd anniversary of a former fire there.

Ty Cobb, an Army captain, may retire from baseball upon his discharge to go into business.

Miss Evelyn Jones, 11, of Sweetland, was operated on at Jones Hospital for pus on the brain — she is recovering.

Civil war said to be imminent in Germany — troops standing by.

Miners keep winning at soccer — beat McKinley Park 1-0.

Reports say that Czar is still alive and believe to be in a neutral country.

H. J. Foster, a bad check man and general all-around bunko artist, was picked up in Truckee.

Many supplies and $204 collected during Donation Day in Grass Valley.

Paul Bachels, Jr., of Goodyear Bar set a bear trap but caught two eagles. They had to be destroyed.

Total dead of war estimated to be 6,000,000.

Influenza spreading in Grass Valley again.

A St. Louis woman, arrested for wearing trousers, told the judge that as a man, she could earn $20 a week but only $6 a week as a woman. The judge said if it was worth $4 a day to wear trousers, wear them.