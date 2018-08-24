Brad Prowse: 100 years ago in Nevada County (August 1918)

Word was received that Russ Richardson of Camptonville was killed in action in France.

Allies pause in great drive — Germans counterattack to no avail.

Wong Hen, Cook at the National Hotel, was scheduled to leave for camp today but failed to appear.

Cost of war to U.S. is $38,000,000 a day.

August has been cold and dry.

Rattlesnakes and mosquitoes seem more numerous this year.

British Major Edward Mannock, with 58 enemy aircraft to his credit, was reported falling in flames over enemy lines.

Due to material prices, Grass Valley horse shoers raise their rates 50 cents — include George Brothers, Ogden and Tamblyn, Joe Kenney and H.E. Parker.

A 10% tax on silk stockings may be levied.

The Narrow Gauge will ship five car loads of Bartlett pears each day. The largest shipper is G.Y. Get.

Carl Edwards of North Bloomfield is killed in France.

Autos chasing the fire trucks are getting in the way and driving over the hoses. Prosecution will start if the practice continues.

Two big Forest fires burn near Gold Run—feared it may move toward Quaker Hill.

Theodore Wasmuth was killed by a falling log at Hobart Mills.

The agricultural commissioner warned local shippers not to short-weight boxes of fruit—pack them on the heavy side to allow shrinkage.

German line in full retreat toward the Somme.

The value of self-starting autos was demonstrated last night when Joe Kneebone was struck on the forehead when a machine kicked back as he tried to crank it.

Edward Pascoe, pioneer of Cutch Flat, Died of burns received when his cabin burned down. His brother William survives him.

Charlie Chapin appears in the Tramp at the auditorium.

Two local boys, Leonard Varden and Corporal Edward McGloane, are on the latest wounded list.

William Lewis of Sugar Loaf was attacked by two men Saturday night. He was struck over the head but was not seriously injured.

John Welsh is in the county jail for shooting up Grass Valley with a shotgun for no discernible reason.

Miss Fidella Legg of Nevada City was thrown from a horse in the plaza, sustaining a broken collarbone. The horse was scared by a boy on a bicycle.

John Welsh was fined $50 for gunplay. His sister paid the fine and offered a $50 reward for the person who gave her brother liquor. Welsh can be quiet and peaceful but becomes crazed by drink.

An old time prospecting outfit was in the area yesterday—a miner on a burro leading two other heavily packed burros, all heading for the mountains.

Tazmanian officials are here, examining local orchards and investigating horticulture, insect and crop disease. They were astonished at the great size of the local pears.

Miss Vera Moran resigns her Nevada Union high school job to take a position in San Diego.

A gold mind on midtown road is making a good showing.

Pear pickers in demand — growers need help.

Enemy forced back in three sectors—flanking by allies to force a retreat soon. End of war by 1919 expected.

Young William Allen of Hills flat is minus two fingers after hammering an explosive he found in a yard.

Nevada City will limit street lighting to the hours of 9 pm to 1 am to conserve power.

French advance 2 miles — take over 8,000 prisoners.

The Slate Creek dam has been strengthened for the coming hydrauliking season.

Matt Uretich was killed in a mine car accident in the Allison Ranch mine.

Carl Edwards, thought to have been killed in France, is still alive.

British-French forces smash German on 50 mile front.

Andrew Tobiassen of Nevada City was reported missing in action.

Clarence Gassoway enlisted in the Navy.

Nationwide prohibition, enacted for the duration of the war, may become permanent.

William Alpers of Nevada City wounded in action.

The Red Cross seeks local ladies to knit socks for servicemen — soldiers in France desperately need socks.

A beautiful black Studebaker hearse was delivered to the Gill-Miller and Harris undertaking firms of Grass Valley.

Water situation serious, no lawn watering.

German war losses are estimated to be nearly 3,000,000 men.

Eighteen Babcock turnout suits and two smoke helmets were ordered for the Grass Valley Fire Department. The helmets are for entering smoke filled buildings. The suits cost $16 each and the firemen bought the gear themselves.

More than 30,000 gallons of moonshine taken in big raid in Southern states—two revenuers killed.

Louis Berger Is being held in Truckee as an enemy alien — was fired from his job as a cook for making pro-German remarks.

High costs of labor and materials and low price of gold keeps California output down.

Eythel Goering and Hallie Clemo, two little girls, are making parasols and selling them to make money for the Red Cross.

U.S. and Mexican troops skirmished along the Arizona border—two Americans killed.

Richard Quick was nearly scalped in a fall from a tree-Dr. Baxter attempted to replace it but the outcome is still in doubt.