Brad Prowse: 100 years ago in Nevada County

From the pages of The Union newspaper, February 1920:

Little Clayton Frank, son of Fred Frank, was thrown through the windshield of his father’s car and badly cut when the auto ran into a post.

Two Army aviators, forced down over Mexico by lack of fuel, are being held by Mexico.

Haircuts went up to 65 cents in Bakersfield.

Light rain fell on the 1st then it was nice until a storm on the 20th. Dry at end.

Sgt. Alvin York, touring the U.S. on behalf of the Alvin York Foundation to provide schools in the mountain regions of the South, had an attack of appendicitis.

The first Ford coupe to be sold in the area went to Arthur Williams.

A petition to prevent PG&E from ceasing delivery of water to the area is being circulated.

Nevada City has two new influenza cases.

At the behest of the Health Department, the Rifle Club will call of their dance.

The angel of death claims Miss Mamie Zocca, 32, one of the best known women of the Sister Cities. She and her husband ran a local restaurant.

The Union feels the Board of Supervisors should take some positive action concerning the threatened loss of water from PG&E.

Miss Emma Curnow, a Ridge girl, wed George Henderson of Oakland.

A state automobile act requires an auto owner to notify the chief of police and fill out proper paperwork prior to disassembling an auto.

Three new flu cases in Nevada City.

Word from Mexico says the two American aviators have been released.

President Wilson’s condition is still guarded.

A Selznick movie, The Glorious Lady, is playing at the Nevada Theater.

PG&E seeks to raise water rates for this area.

Customs officers, Texas Rangers and civilians of the Big Bend, Texas say the area must be abandoned by Americans unless more cavalry are sent there.

During January, auto thieves made off with 336 autos in California.

The seriousness of the Japanese problem in California is shown by the far greater number of children born to the Japanese than the native whites.

A Jazz orchestra will play weekly at the Elks Hall dances.

Henry Hosking, burglary suspect, is released after posting a bond. This leaves the county jail empty or the first time since 1918.

The board of health lifts the flu ban.

Silus Liggens, aged colored man and ex-slave, died at the county hospital. He was 88 or 89 years old. A former ditch-tender, he was well liked.

Local youth, Ramond Coombs, was accepted at West Point.

The Narrow Gauge will petition to issue $89,000 worth of new bonds.

Strong acid — possibly cyanide — is killing the fish in Deer Creek.

Culligan’s Nashville Minstrels, a colored company of 10, will appear at the Auditorium.

A big lumber company contemplates a railroad between Camptonville and Nevada City.

A telephone strike looms — company refuses to meet wage demands.

Germany still has half a million men under arms and quantities of arms, tanks and airplanes.

Both girl and boy high school basketball teams lost to Auburn last night.

Phone strike not hurting service — so far.

A Sacramento grand jury is probing the right of Hindus to own land in California in spite of anti-alien laws.

A health chart is being kept on Grass Valley school children — 85% are found to be underweight from one to 13 pounds.

Colfax has become infested with hobos — most around since before the War.

Five thousand Armenians are Massacred by Turks.

The Armory hall has been decorated for the Valentine’s Day dance.

People in Rough & Ready are planning to build a recreational center — 40 residents showed up at the school Sunday to work on the yard.

Our old friend Hatfield, the rainmaker, is at work around Oakdale — gets nothing if it doesn’t rain, $1,500 an inch if it does.

William Sutherland, who lives near the Pennsylvania mine, had his Buick stolen.

Local school students watched William Oswald, world champion typist, type 152 words a minute on a stock Underwood machine without a single mistake — hit 230 words for a short period of time.

Local Chinese celebrate start of their New Year.

William Sutherland’s Buick was found unharmed on Bennett Street.

Nevada City reinstates an old law prohibiting the keeping of hogs within the city limits.

Peace treaty considered defunct — Congress will not approve.

Tobacco used for cigarettes surpasses that used for cigars for the first time.

The annual Truckee Winter Carnival has been called off — no snow.

The Nevada City library lent 1,250 books last month.

The funeral of Miss Thelma Painter was held Sunday — the pallbearers were all boyfriends of the young girl.

Mrs. Chris Bierwagen improves after an operation at Jones Hospital.

Jack Dempsey, a world champion prizefighter, is indicted in San Francisco for being a slacker during the War.

The Anti-Saloon League of America claims the entire world must go dry to make Prohibition work.

Leonard Prisk, playing soccer at Glenbrook Park, accidentally swallowed his tongue along with a wad of “chew.” One of the other players rendered first aid and saved him from strangulation.

Brad Prowse, a longtime columnist for The Union, died in 2014. Prior to his death, Prowse researched and wrote several years’ worth of “100 years ago in Nevada County,” which can also be found at TheUnion.com.