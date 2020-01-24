Brad Prowse: 100 years ago in Nevada County

From the pages of The Union, January 1920:

The New Year’s dance at the Armory hall, hosted by Nevada City’s firemen, set a new high for attendance and color.

Stormy on the 6th then clearing and warmer until more rain toward month’s end.

The Truckee Republican, a newspaper there for 51 years, was destroyed by fire.

A Trap is sprung on thousands of Reds around the country as a round-up of radicals was made by the Government. A plot regarded as most menacing — a scheme for revolution —was brought to light. Plans were to expand the coal strikes into nationwide social upheaval.

A spindle broke on a powerful, high-speed auto. It left the road between Nevada City and Mountain View, hitting a telegraph post. The three occupants were shaken up.

Two American oil men slain in Mexico—19 Americans have been killed in that district since 1917.

Cupid is busy at Colfax — three weddings, one birth … and one demise. A record for one week at the Junction.

Earnest Griggs was burned at the Empire mine by combustion of air — he should recover.

There will be a doubleheader basketball game at the Armory Saturday. The girls and boys high school teams of the Twin Cities compete.

Timothy Harrington of Grass Valley killed himself near the Pennsylvania mine—he was a cripple, his left leg being useless.

The 10-day old infant son of Mr. and Mrs. John Pingree of Forest Springs, died.

A large number of delegates will be going to Marysville to discuss the South Yuba Watershed Irrigation project.

Wilson may be considering a third-term possibility.

A motorcycle driven by Eugene Kent crashed into a Ford auto at Neal and Auburn streets damaging the Ford, the motorcycle — and Kent.

It’s said American troops were sacrificed on Armistice day by being sent into battle needlessly, even though the war would be over in hours. This according to a former commander of the 92nd Negro Division.

The Nevada City Rifle Club will enter a nationwide competition this year.

A water district for Yuba, Nevada and Sutter counties are being encouraged by the state.

The Penn Valley creamery took delivery of a new 1920 self-starting Ford roadster.

Others getting Fords this week are; W. H. Andrews, Joseph Widener and Alfred Kingham.

Richard Fischer, a pumpman at the Champion mine, was injured when hit by a skip.

The Narrow Gauge is unable to retire bonds — revenue too low.

A Fatty Arbuckle comedy plays at the Auditorium tonight.

The Government has decided that fruit juices and cider come under the ban on alcohol.

Rumors of a Miners strike are making the rounds.

The Marysville-Grass Valley road survey should reach Rough & Ready soon.

John Barrymore stars in On The Quiet at the Auditorium.

Nationwide prohibition by constitutional amendment becomes effective tonight.

Nevada City Wells-Fargo purchased a 1920 Ford one-ton truck.

Martin Shewbridge, 64, pioneer horse shoer of Grass Valley, died after a long illness.

Peace Treaty compromise yet to be reached—deadlock in Congress continues.

Geanne de Lounge, 24,was arrested in Georgia for wearing men’s attire—she dressed in khakis and puttees. She claims she is an aviatrix and that is her flying costume. She was on her way to Florida to give flying demonstrations to the Army.

Eighteen more deaths than births here in 1919, partly because of the influenza.

Carranza said to have instigated raids on the border in league with German agents during the war.

Jay Luzmoor and Miss Louise Painter wed at the Marshal Street home of the bride’s mother.

Holland refuses to yield Emperor William of Germany—tenders him asylum.

A 30-room annex to the Hobart Mills hotel has been completed.

General Pershing acclaimed by immense throngs in San Fransisco.

The Marysville auto stage will extend service to Nevada City.

Gordon Cleveland, two-year-old son of the Clevelands of Randolph Flat, died of convulsions.

Influenza spread continues but deaths are few.

In London, Marconi claims he’s receiving mysterious signals, whether from this planet or from other worlds he cannot tell.

The Nevada City Sanitarium on Coyote Street has doubled its size and has made many improvements.

The Marysville highway will not go through Smartsville — will pass several hundred yards south of town.

Johnny Roscorla, 32, of Race Street, died of influenza.

Cross-cuts are being made at the 1140 foot level of the Allison Ranch mine.

The Grass Valley Cold Storage and Ice Company will begin home delivery of ice — can supply 23 tons of ice daily.

A Japanese drummer was in town, representing a Japanese produce house in Sacramento—he wasn’t overburdened with orders.

The Vitagraph Motion Picture Company is in Truckee filming winter scenes—will stay at the Sierra Tavern.

Japanese said to be cornering all the choice dairy stock in California—just as they did potatoes and truck vegetables.

The Forest Service is unalterably opposed to ‘Piute Forestry,’ the controlled burning of underbrush to prevent worse fires later. The process of repeatedly burning off the underbrush has steadily depleted the forest the service said.

Brad Prowse, a longtime columnist for The Union, died in 2014. Prior to his death, Prowse researched and wrote several years’ worth of “100 years ago in Nevada County,” which can also be found at TheUnion.com.