Brad Prowse: 100 years ago in Nevada County

From the pages of The Union newspaper, August 1919:

The fire plane made an emergency landing at Loma Rica ranch. Repairs were made but the ground was too rough for a takeoff — a truck will be sent from Mather.

Chicago is quiet as race riot abates — but situation still tense.

August is cool but — driest August since 1887.

Government promises action in face of rising cost-of-living.

Three boys caught burglarizing Alpha store. One is Chinese, the other two white.

Peace treaty facing opposition in Senate — Republicans unmoved by visit with President.

A fruit packing school opens Wednesday in the Earl packing house — just in time for pear picking.

Tobacco growers fear that prohibitionists will target them next. WCTU claims it has no such plan beyond educational information.

The statue and fountain in the Grass Valley city square is working again.

Organized labor is against the Government returning the railroads to their owners.

Trains delayed over summit — 600 feet of sheds burned.

Horse-drawn vehicles are now required to have lights when operating at night — are difficult for motorists to see.

After six years, Bronco Billy Anderson will resume making movies — once a great favorite, can he still cut the mustard?

Fred White and Harry Tamblyn, Grass Valley soldiers, have returned.

Law to be unleashed on giant meat trusts — will be busted up.

Mrs. Kate Bishop, 72, French Corral pioneer, died.

W.C. McCutcheon, 45, of Nevada City also quite well known, died — Bright’s disease.

Billie Burke and Fatty Arbuckle star in a film at the Nevada Theater.

Philanthropist Andrew Carnegie dies — had distributed more than $300,000,000 in the last 18 years.

Mountain towns are providing auto space for tourists — will reap a benefit as tourists stay over.

It’s been determined that $1,918 is the minimum needed to support a family of five for one year.

Rochdales grocery in Grass Valley has butter, 2 lb. for $1.20; dozen eggs, 60 cents; pound of coffee, 47 cents; corn flakes, 11 cents; flour, $3.00 for 49 lbs.

Grass Valley’s classic dove stew will be no more. Game law changes make collecting the necessary birds impossible.

Nevada County is third in the gold production behind Yuba and Amador counties.

A.C. Jacobs, California pioneer who lives in Nevada City, said a colored man named McCloud grew the first oranges in the state. Some of the original trees are still growing at 414 East Street in Marysville.

Henry Ford wins his suit against the Chicago Tribune for calling him an anarchist — awarded 6 cents …

Mrs. Fred Leary of Grass Valley, visiting Oregon was bitten by a rabid dog — she will undergo the Pasteur treatment.

Twenty Greek Boy Scouts are murdered in Asia Minor by Turks. They tried to rescue their Scout Leader who was being tortured.

Joseph Lopez, who shot himself last month, died.

Tequila is being accepted as a substitute for whiskey on the Texas border as Mexicans do a wholesale business to the American side.

Virtually every crossing along the Narrow Gauge is a fruit loading station as the harvest of plums, pears, peaches and applies, is at its height.

Mexican bandits demand $15,000 for two U.S. observers whose plane landed in the desert of Texas.

Auto traffic is causing a shortage of gasoline in Truckee — between 2,500 and 3,000 gallons are sold each day.

Eighth Calvary is in pursuit of bandits as ransomed aviators ride with column.

Dr. George Shirley, optician traveling through Pleasant Valley, saw two rattlesnakes fighting in the road. He dispatched them with his trusty .44 that he said has seen service all through the West.

Greenhorn mining operations to be opened again.

Fires that have been popping up around French Corral are being investigated.

Troops nab two of the Mexican ransom bandits. Mexico asks War Department to withdraw U.S. troops.

A two-week old calf belonging to Manual Marks of Selby Flat was shot by hunters — it will recover.

Four bandits killed by calvary as an adobe fort is taken.

The Armory hall will be cooled for dancing Saturday night by the installation of a battery of electric fans.

Earnest Butterfield broke his arm while cranking his auto.

The Secret Service reveals there was a plot by the Mexican army to invade America with 45,000 men at the same time as Germany made its last drive in 1918.

The hardware firm of Gale and Bitney on Main Street dissolved — Fred Bitney bought Gale out.

California gripped by great railroad strike.

Forest fires threatening Newtown — ranches fear losses.

Strike hits Nevada County — fruit ready for market can’t be shipped.

Benjamin Young of Selby Flat was injured when a milk cow hooked him by a horn.

Strike may be over — rail unions order men to return to work.

The battle to save the Newtown and Kentucky Flat area continues. Fire is now held in check.

Strike over — trains moving again.

Taylor Foundry and Engineering said they received their August shipment of Fords but they will have to be driven up from Sacramento.

A ten-room farm house is being built at Indian Springs by Guy Robinson.

Navy recruiters are in Grass Valley — sailor’s wages start at $32.50 a month.

Brad Prowse, a longtime columnist for The Union, died in 2014. Prior to his death, Prowse researched and wrote several years’ worth of “100 years ago in Nevada County,” which can also be found at TheUnion.com.