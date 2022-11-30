Bracing for impact: Major storms to bring up to six inches of precipitation

Nevada County residents are bracing for a major-impact storm that is forecast to add four feet of snow to the Sierra snowpack and between three inches to six inches of rainfall at elevations below snow levels.

With the memories of the 2021/2022 low-snow, winter storm event that crippled Nevada County still fresh, meteorologists continue to reassure that this week’s weather systems will not be as bad.

“The system that we had last year, three systems in a four-day period, that was heavy, wet snow, and we had a lot of trees and power lines come down with the weight on the power lines,” National Weather Service Meteorologist Craig Shoemaker said.

“We’re not expecting that with this storm. It’s going to be a good storm though.”

Meteorologists have identified two separate weather systems expected to move through the area beginning Wednesday night and Thursday morning with a break on Friday before the second wave moves in Saturday/Sunday.

According to Shoemaker, the heaviest snowfall will be above 3,000 feet and while the National Weather Service Sacramento isn’t forecasting any low snow for Grass Valley, the chance isn’t being ruled out.

“We’re not really forecasting any snow in Grass Valley,” Shoemaker said of the Wednesday/Thursday weather system.

“Not forecasting any snow in Grass Valley during the second system,” Shoemaker said. “The snow would begin around Scotts Flat Reservoir, an inch there.”

“Shouldn’t be much lower, not impossible that it could be 500 feet lower, but the snow levels are pretty well set. We’re close enough to the storm,” Shoemaker said.

Heavier precipitation would also drag snow levels lower, according to Shoemaker.

At about 5,000 feet and higher, about two feet of snow should be expected during each system for a total of about four feet of snow over the pass levels through Sunday.

Just north of Redding, snow levels could drop to 2,000 feet with six to 12 inches forecast through Sunday.

Anywhwere between three to five, to three to six inches of rain is forecast to fall on Grass Valley through Sunday.

