Boy taken to hospital after dirt bike wreck

A 7-year-old boy was flown to the hospital on Sunday after the dirt bike he was on struck a tree, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on Wolf Drive, south of Retrac Way. Donald Buckley, 38, of Grass Valley, was riding a 1994 Suzuki RM250 dirt bike with his son in front of him, holding onto the handlebars, reports state.

“For unknown reasons, the dirt bike left the east roadway edge of Wolf Drive and collided with a tree,” CHP states. “Buckley and his son were ejected from the rear of the dirt bike as they struck the tree.”

People in the area helped Buckley and the boy and contacted first responders. An air ambulance took the boy to UC Davis Medical Center for major head injuries. Buckley had moderate injuries and declined transport, reports state.

The collision remains under investigation. Neither drugs nor alcohol is suspected, CHP said.