Bowman Road impassable while under repair

A Federal Highway Administration’s contractor will begin extensive repairs of the Bowman Road beginning the second week of August. These construction activities will last through Sept. 10.

According to a news release, portions of the Bowman Road’s low-water crossing of Canyon Creek, southwest of Bowman Lake, were damaged during the winter of 2016-2017. For the previous two summer seasons, certain high-clearance vehicles were still able to proceed through the damaged area and access Bowman Lake.

During the current repair activities, Bowman Road will be impassable to all vehicles southwest of Bowman Lake. Lindsay Lake, Carr Lake, Loney Meadow Trailhead, and other recreational areas south of the repair work will still be accessible.

To access Bowman Lake, Forest visitors are encouraged to utilize the Gaston Road, Forest Service Road 21, near the town of Washington and proceed to the Graniteville Road, County Road 843, which provides access to Bowman Lake.

For additional information, please contact Temoc Rios, Tahoe National Forest Public Services Staff Officer, at (530) 478-6180 or temoc.rios@usda.gov.

Source: U.S. Forest Service