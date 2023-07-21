Rachel Grivas loves Grass Valley.
In fact, she loves it so much she now makes her living as the city’s first Pop-Up Events Coordinator, helping establish the town as a destination for locals and tourists alike.
“Essentially the city hired me as a Pop-up Event Coordinator,” Grivas said. “They call it programming, to have small events and to draw in people to downtown and into Mill Street. This could be anything from having music out on the street to the Grass Valley Art Walk so it’s a wide range of things. It can include just helping the merchants facilitate ideas. I essentially work for the merchants.”
With a background in event planning, Grivas received support from a friend and colleague, Grass Valley City Councilwoman Haven Caravelli. The two met when Grivas taught Pilates at Caravelli’s Center of Movement, which was on West Main Street.
“I used to teach at (Haven’s) Pilates studio, the Center of Movement, and we’ve known each other about seven years,” Grivas said. “She knows my history with event planning and community outreach and she had a passion project, this vision of filling in the gaps of the bigger events that go on in town.
“So she brought me in as a volunteer to start generating ideas and as soon as that happened she backed off and said ‘you should hire her. Rachel’s got what you are looking for.’ And I am already downtown all the time. She brought me on board and we had a meeting and the city decided to take a chance on me and decided to bring me on temporarily as an employee to see how it works. So far it is going pretty well.”
Caravelli sings the praises of Grivas, her abilities, and what her new position will offer the city.
“We kept having city council meetings during (Mill Street) construction and I kept hearing our merchants saying, ‘help us help us!’ The snow didn’t help. I went to Tim (Kiser) and asked if there is anything we can do on a city level in addition to the chamber – little events, anything to pull people downtown on a daily basis.
“So Jan (Arbuckle) and I created a conversation and I had mentioned it to Rachel and she popped in my head. She volunteered to do the job and I was like, that’s cool. So we created a position and she stepped up to the plate, exceeding our expectations in what she is willing to do and what she’s already done. She has put forth so much energy. She’s boots on the street.”
Grivas takes her new role seriously, and is dedicated to aiding downtown merchants—not just those on Mill Street—in achieving their goals and enjoying a healthy business.
“I get my ideas from the merchants,” Grivas said. “I am in the business of creating ideas but it’s my job to listen to what the merchants want and help them make their dreams come to fruition.
“I think what I want people to know is that I am very passionate about bringing a new energy into downtown and having not only for the existing merchants but for families, people from out of town, people who live in town, to be excited to go to Grass Valley, to gather there and want to spend their money locally and know that Grass Valley is producing fun events that reflect them and the community.”
Grivas said she has a number of plans in the works, all coinciding with the continued Mill Street promenade improvements. To be clear, Grivas said she was technically hired on a temporary basis but the assignments she has been working on carry far past her potential end-date, so she feels confident her new position may be for the long haul.
“I think the position was maybe not created for me but the position was created and I was lucky enough to take it on,” said Grivas. “I am getting to kind of create the position as it happens in conjunction with the merchants and the city.
“I am also working on a plan for 2024 because ideally what I am trying to do is create weekly activities that draw people downtown. I am working on getting music downtown. The city is going to be installing speakers into those beautiful planter boxes. And just having fun kid activities, like the balloon animal guy or face-painting. Just small little things to entice people to come enjoy the new promenade on Mill Street...also to include other businesses within the larger area, and not just on Mill Street but the business that encompass the downtown. Think of Mill Street as the stage for it to all to take place.”
When she is not out on her mission to enhance downtown Grass Valley, Grivas—a native of Southern California who made her way north in her late teens—is spending time with her son Maverick. She also continues to teach Pilates and Barre in local studios and is a passionate singer.
“I love to take dance classes and I sing,” she said, hinting unsubtly that she is looking for another outfit to perform with. “I used to perform all the time. I used to sing in a band, and I miss it.”
She added: “I feel like there is a transition happening in Grass Valley right now; there’s a younger crowd and there are so many families with kids. I really want Grass Valley to be this fun, safe, creative, artistic, exciting place to be. So when you show up there or choose to have your business there, it’s a destination. People are going to come there and it’s going to be exciting.”