Book Swap coming in early July

The Nevada County Community Book Swap will be from noon to 2 p.m. on July 7 at The Open Book, 671 Maltman Dr. in Grass Valley. Swap books, CDs, DVDs and magazines. Each month every batch is fresh, with no leftover items from the previous month. Leftovers are donated to nonprofits. Community members can bring items to swap as early as 11:30 a.m. or call the store at 530-273-4002 to arrange another day to drop off books. Organizers are in dire need of strong backs to help load the books into a vehicle at 2 p.m. Anyone interested in helping is encouraged to stop by at 1:50 p.m. to help. It takes about 20 minutes.