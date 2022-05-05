Book sale set for Saturday
The next Friends of the Nevada County Libraries’ Monthly Book Sale will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Doris Foley Library for Historical Research at 211 No. Pine St. in Nevada City. The sale will feature books on Hollywood and poetry along with thousands of books of every genre with most prices between 50 cents and $3. All proceeds support library programs. Book donations are accepted at all the county libraries. For further information, phone 530-265-1407 or email friends@ncfol.org.
