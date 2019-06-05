Book sale benefits AnimalSave in Grass Valley

AnimalSave’s Book Nook is hosting its summer book sale from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. The popular two-day sale offers books for children and young adults plus history, science, art, fiction, reference books, vintage books, audio, video, vinyl, games and puzzles. Prices range from 25 cents to $1. Proceeds benefit rescued animals.

AnimalSave transforms the lives of cats and dogs by providing humane education, affordable spay and neuter services and by finding forever homes for homeless cats and dogs. AnimalSave has spayed and neutered over 23,000 dogs and cats and rescues and finds forever homes for hundreds of cats and dogs each year. Its Cat Adoption Room is full of cats and kittens waiting for the right family to take them home. While at the sale, visitors are encouraged to visit the Cat Adoption Room as well as items for sale at AnimalSave Thrift and Treasures at 520 East Main St. in Grass Valley. For more information, contact carolyn@animalsave.org or 530-271-7071, ext. 201.