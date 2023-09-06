How do we discover our purpose? Are we responsible for helping those less fortunate than ourselves? What concepts and behaviors obstruct our natural spontaneity and open heart? Can we actually escape the burden of protecting our self-image?
These are some of the questions asked by a local meditation and service group who call themselves the “School for Servants and Heroes,” founded by J (Justin) Jaye Gold.
Students in this dynamic community engage in and learn from all aspects of life—working, parenting, gardening, playing rock ‘n’ roll, traveling, service work, contemplation and meditation.
“It’s natural to serve what we feel we are a part of. Courage is required to see ourselves honestly and face the obstacles to our natural identification with the whole. That’s why we call ourselves the School for Servants and Heroes,” offered student Koda Sun.
Gold, along with the several dozen people he works with who seek to discover more depth and meaning in life, decided that service to those less fortunate was an integral component of a harmonious life, and formed the nonprofit service organization The Center for Cultural and Naturalist Studies (CCNS) to help people in need both at home and abroad.
The CCNS hosted a presentation earlier this year at Seaman’s Lodge highlighting their past and present service projects.
During this September’s “Back to Soul” month, the School for Servants and Heroes is hosting a series of free events.
Book groups exploring ideas from books by J Jaye Gold will provide a venue for open discussions of novel perspectives that can help uncover innate human capacities.
Meetings will be held at the Briar Patch community room on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. starting September 7, and participants are welcome to drop in any day.
Free workshops will present precise methods for examining and uncovering the obstacles that keep us from experiencing the peace and harmony that is our natural state, but is often obscured by stress, anxiety, and various protective devices will be held in the BriarPatch community room on Saturday September 9 and 16 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Sunday morning inspirational talks in the park are a chance for people to listen to words of hope, encouragement, and possibility, on Sunday September 10 and 17 beginning at 11 a.m., in Tobiassen Park located behind Madelyn Helling Library.
All events are free and everyone is welcome.