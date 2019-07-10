Book group to discuss Lidia Zamenhoff in Nevada City

The Spiritual Book Club will discuss the book “Lidia,” by Wendy Heller, at its next meeting, set for 7 p.m. on July 22 at the Madelyn Helling Library, at 980 Helling Way in Nevada City.

Lidia Zamenhoff believed that by removing linguistic barriers, nations would resolve their differences. Born in 1904 as the daughter of the founder of the Esperanto language, she too became a prominent, teacher, writer and translator in Warsaw Poland. Her decision to carry on the work of her father brought harrowing choices when World War II made her choice a courageous but dangerous one. The public is invited to the discussion free of charge. Light refreshments will be served.