Bond raised in battery case: Grass Valley Council candidate remained jailed as of Friday afternoon

A Nevada County judge on Friday increased the bond in Matthew Coulter’s felony battery case, raising a financial bar his attorney said he already can’t make.

Coulter, 59, now has a bond of $53,500 — $3,500 more than initially set in his case. He must now make bond on unrelated misdemeanor accusations, for which he previously could have been released on his own recognizance. Additionally, he had bond set on an unrelated felony vandalism, for a total of $53,500.

He remained jailed Friday under bond.

Coulter, a candidate for Grass Valley City Council, is accused of felony battery with serious bodily injury. He’s also charged with misdemeanor battery.

Authorities claim Coulter on Sept. 1 began screaming at workers at a construction site in the 100 block of South Auburn Street. He then bit one person on the neck and had a boxcutter-style knife, reports state.

Coulter is running against Haven Caravelli and Hilary Hodge for two seats on the council. He’s known in the community for taking video and posting it to his Facebook community page. He’s also a regular speaker during public comment at local meetings.

Deputy Public Defender Hayley Dewey, who represents Coulter, argued in court documents that her client poses no danger to the public. She argued in court that people claimed Coulter was annoying and aggressive, and that something in the future might occur — potential acts that don’t warrant being held without bond.

“We’ve heard a lot about potential harm,” Dewey said, adding later, “That doesn’t meet the legal standard.”

WITNESSES

Marc Nelson told Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger that he’d been verbally accosted by Coulter before Sept. 1. However, in an example three years ago a chain-link fence separated them. Several weeks ago, Nelson claimed Coulter verbally accosted some painters, leading him to call the police.

Then the South Auburn Street incident happened.

“He’s becoming physically aggressive,” Nelson said. “He’s entering private property. He’s changing.”

Mark Olson said Coulter on Sept. 1 came onto a construction site and was told to leave. Coulter’s verbal hostility then escalated.

“He’s not a reasonable person,” Olson said. “He doesn’t respond to reason.”

Two people spoke in Coulter’s favor.

Sky Stallings said he’s known Coulter for 30 years. Coulter has worked for him and is a friend of the family.

“I’ve never known Matt to be physically violent,” Stallings said. “I have not seen Matt become physically violent.”

Calvin Clark, a regular speaker during public comment at Board of Supervisor meetings who unsuccessfully ran for that board this year, said he’s known Coulter for almost two years. Clark said he speaks with Coulter about community issues. Coulter, taking video, has spotted people violating city code and dumping paint down a drain.

DECISION

Deputy District Attorney Helenaz Hill argued that those speaking in favor of Coulter might not be aware of his outstanding criminal cases. At one point Hill said that Coulter has targeted Grass Valley elected officials, gone to one councilwoman’s home and taken pictures of her.

“And it’s escalating,” Hill said.

The judge called Coulter’s case unique in many respects. She said that — while she’s not concerned with Coulter appearing in court when required — he hasn’t complied with previous court orders.

“It just seems to be that he has no regard for following orders or rules,” Heidelberger said.

“Perhaps this has been a little bit of a wake up call for him,” she added moments later. “I don’t know.”

