On the corner of Commercial and York Streets, beneath a tree locally famous for its springtime blossoms, you’ll find one of Nevada City’s newest eateries: Lika’s Quarter Café.
Owned and run by Lika (short for Malika) and George Nonomura, the café offers a menu that mixes California cuisine with fare from Lika’s native France.
The space had previously been occupied by Ike’s Quarter Café, but when Ike decided to sell, Lika knew it would be the perfect place from which to serve her unique offerings.
“I fell in love with the town,” said Nonomura. “I was done in San Francisco. I didn’t want to go back. We have two kids and they are grown so they don’t need me anymore. I was not sure what to do with my life so we decided to open a restaurant. I wanted something small, and this place opened up.”
After several weeks of driving by the property, Lika finally caught up with the former owner of Ike’s and checked out the inside, already having been sold on the exterior and its patio.
“We have the best patio,” said Lika. “I was looking for outdoor seating and there was not a lot left. So it was really important. It’s the most beautiful patio.”
Nonomura’s passion for cuisine isn’t unfounded. She worked for over 20 years for Angelina’s in San Francisco’s Richmond district, where she participated in classes on cheese (“Of course. I’m French.”), catering, and serving as front-of-house staff.
“I wanted something simple, something manageable because I know how tough it is,” she said. “I love people, I love to talk and drink wine, so (wanted) something that would pay the bills and entertain me at the same time.”
Those expecting the menu at Lika’s to have rolled over from Ike’s should know: the food is completely different.
Lika (pronounced LEE-kuh) is proud of all she offers, but is partial to Croque Monsieur, Croque Madame, and Hachis Parmentier, a French Shepherd’s Pie. The extensive menu also includes a variety of salads, burgers, and sandwiches.
The bistro is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner (nighttime dining is limited to Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays).
“We have a nice crowd of regulars,” Lika said. “It’s still a work in progress. We are still so proud of (it).”
A small crew of six runs the eatery, including three who are rebounding from displacement. George and Lika said they are always willing to give people a chance, and they recognize that sometimes believing in someone can ultimately be the break they need.
Nonomura wants the community to know she is dedicated to serving high quality ingredients in a laid-back fashion.
“Here (in America) food is just to eat,” she said. “In France if you decide to go out, it’s a moment; a moment with your friends, family. It’s special. Going out is special. Here, it’s, eat! I’m hungry! Now!
“(Lika’s is) unpretentious and good quality and it’s just comfortable. Just feel relaxed. I don’t want anyone to be in a rush. Just comfort food, nice portions, and unpretentious. It’s a bistro. It’s very casual. Good prices. Fresh.”
Making her decision to open a restaurant a bit easier, Nonomura said fellow restaurateurs in Nevada City have been most helpful and made her feel welcome.
“Everybody was incredible, and so helpful. You can see and feel the community. It feels really good.”
Lika’s Quarter Café is at 401 Commercial Street in Nevada City. For more information please visit www.likasquartercafe.com.
