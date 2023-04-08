On the corner of Commercial and York Streets, beneath a tree locally famous for its springtime blossoms, you’ll find one of Nevada City’s newest eateries: Lika’s Quarter Café.

Owned and run by Lika (short for Malika) and George Nonomura, the café offers a menu that mixes California cuisine with fare from Lika’s native France.

