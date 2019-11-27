‘Bombogenesis’ hits Nevada County: More rain and snow on the way (PHOTO GALLERY)

A “bombogenesis” hit Nevada County Tuesday afternoon with a blast of precipitation that dropped low snow down to 1,500 feet and accumulations of up to a foot and a half of snow in parts of the Sierra Nevada by Wednesday afternoon.

Described as an area of rapidly increasing low pressure, a bombogenesis or bomb-cyclone, is named due to the intensity it brings.

“It’s a storm that intensifies very rapidly,” National Weather Service meteorologist Sierra Littlefield said.

“It means that it is a deep low pressure system that’s really cold and really powerful. We had those pretty strong winds there because of that intensity of the storm.”

The main front of the storm moved through Nevada County into Wednesday morning, bringing cold unstable air behind it that could pop up showers and storms.

LOOKING AHEAD

“It will be kind of hit or miss through Thanksgiving,” Littlefield said. “The chances of rain will go down but we could still see some precipitation.”

Thanksgiving morning could see some snow showers before the sun comes up with the chances of precipitation dropping to 20 percent by nightfall.

Friday will see widespread freezing temperatures before another storm system comes Saturday and is expected to drop precipitation through Tuesday.

“This next system we have a chance for showers going from Saturday through the end of the forecast period through Tuesday evening,” Littlefield said.

An estimated 3.5 to 3.75 inches of precipitation is forecast for the weekend’s storm which will be quite a bit warmer. Snow levels will go up as the next system comes in.

“This moisture is coming more from the ocean so it will be a little more moist and wet,” Littlefield said.

