Bomb scare prompts partial lockdown at Lake Wildwood

Deputies from the Nevada County Sheriff's Office closed the main gate at Lake Wildwood Monday when an explosive device was dropped off at the nearby Penn Valley Fire Protection District.

According to Sgt. Mike Vingom, a county resident found the device lying among vegetation in a dirt pullout near North San Juan.

Vingom said the device didn't seem to be placed there with any ill intent. It may have been discarded by someone who no longer wanted it, he said.

Unsure of how to dispose of the device, the person who found it brought it to the fire district.

Vingom couldn't provide a detailed description of the device due to an ongoing investigation. He said it contained explosive powder and a fuse.

Deputies arrived to the fire district around 11 a.m. and began directing traffic away from the main gate at Lake Wildwood until they were able to determine whether the device was safe to move.

Placer County Sheriff's Office's Explosive Ordnance Disposal team removed the device and Lake Wildwood's main gate was reopened around 1 p.m.

"Everybody worked well together to get the situation handled quickly," Vingom said.

