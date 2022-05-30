 Bohemian Boutique market makes debut in Nevada City | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Bohemian Boutique market makes debut in Nevada City

News News |

Elias Funez
  

Tommy and Lexi from Mystic Mountain Crystals are one of about a dozen vendors taking up shop at the Sacred Higher Ground Art Collective’s ”Bohemian Boutique,” a market that showcases hand-crafted creative works, intuitive healers, clothing, candles, pottery, art, and more. The boutique takes place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday through Sept. 3 at 313 Commercial St. in Nevada City. Entry is free.
Photo: Elias Funez
Clothing, essential oils, and other wares are offered at the new Bohemian Market along Commercial Street.
Photo: Elias Funez
Some of the clothing, accessories and artistry crafted by local talent is on display and being sold out of the Sacred Higher Ground’s Bohemian Market at 313 Commercial St. in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Palm and tarot readings as well as sales of cactus can be found at the Dirt Hippy Organics booth during Saturday’s market in Nevada City.
Photo: Elias Funez
Soulful Sassafras creations by Danielle Fuller include unique coin and crystal-inspired accessory wear, as well as wall artistry on display and available for purchase during the Nevada City market.
Photo: Elias Funez
Local artist Kyle Kingston provides a live painting session.
Photo: Elias Funez

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

News
See more