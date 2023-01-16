The body of Phyllis Brodie, 79, was recovered around 2 p.m. Sunday from a property on Banner Mountain Trail, Leslie Williams, interim public information officer and senior administrative analyst for the Nevada County Sheriff's Office, said in an email to The Union.
"Official cause of death is pending a Coroner’s investigation, however nothing suspicious was indicated upon her recovery," Williams wrote in the email.
In a post on Facebook, the sheriff's office expressed its condolences to Brodie's family and friends and thanked the community for its support.
"Our heartfelt condolences go out to Phyllis’s family and friends, who have been notified that she was located," the post read. "We appreciate the community support and the assistance of our many allied agencies in the search for Phyllis. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."