Body found in South Lake Tahoe meadow
South Lake Tahoe police on Saturday responded to reports of a body found in a meadow behind a bank on Highway 50, authorities said.
A wildlife photographer was in the meadow taking photos, discovered the remains, and contacted police.
Upon arrival, officers found a human body in the snow. Detectives responded to the scene and began an investigation. The body appeared to have been buried in the late December snowstorms, and was spotted after snow melted from the recent warmer temperatures.
The body hasn’t been identified. Foul play is not suspected at this time. However, an autopsy will be conducted in order to determine identity and cause of death.
If anyone has information helpful to this investigation, contact Detective Allen Molesworth at 530-542-6138.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Sue Hoek announces reelection bid to Board of Supervisors
Sue Hoek, District 4 supervisor and chair of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors, has announced she will run for reelection in the June 7 primary election.