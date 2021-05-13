Body found confirmed to be that of missing man, police say

Authorities say they’ve identified the person found dead Wednesday near Brunswick Road.

The body of William Rieg, 48, was publicly identified by the Nevada County Coroner’s Office Thursday morning, putting an end to a police search for Rieg that had started May 7.

No cause of death has yet been determined, as authorities are awaiting the official results of an autopsy that could take up to several weeks, according to Grass Valley Police Capt. Steve Johnson.

The death has been classified as suspicious, although there are no obvious signs of foul play, Johnson added.

While he was homeless at the time of his death, Rieg had maintained intermittent contact with his family and was employed, Johnson said. Family members reached out to police after they learned that he hadn’ been showing up to work, and had been unable to reach him on his cell phone, Johnson added.

Rieg’s body was found in the forested area west of Brunswick Road, about a half mile south of Sutton Way. The police search, which was conducted with assistance from Nevada County Search and Rescue volunteers and K-9 units, will be officially called off today, Johnson confirmed.

Stephen Wyer is a staff writer with The Union. He can be reached at swyer@theunion.com