Body found above Washington, man died of natural causes

A man whose body was found last month by hikers in the Tahoe National Forest died of natural causes, authorities said.

The man’s identity is being withheld because the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office has not been able to reach his next of kin, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Trygg said.

“They most likely reside out of the country,” he said.

People recreating on U.S. Forest Service property off Gaston Road, above Washington, found the body on Nov. 2, Trygg said.

The Sheriff’s Office conducted an investigation and an autopsy revealed nothing suspicious, Trygg said. No further information was available.

