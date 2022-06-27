Boats damaged, vandalized at Scotts Flat Lake
Authorities say at least three boats were vandalized and damaged by a Grass Valley man who remained jailed on Monday.
Bradley Michael Sampsel, 59, faces two felonies: vandalism and grand theft. His bond is $10,000, Nevada County Jail reports state.
Deputies arrested Sampsel after responding around 10 p.m. Friday to reports of a stolen boat at Scotts Flat Lake, a news release states.
“Several eyewitnesses to the theft were able to provide deputies with a description of the suspect and also reported he appeared to be very intoxicated,” reports state.
Deputies found the boat in the middle of the lake, and contacted a man later identified as Sampsel on a Nevada Irrigation District boat. An investigation determined Sampsel was a suspect of damaging and vandalizing at least three boats in the area, reports and Public Information Officer Andrew Trygg said.
“We are still waiting to hear from the boat owners in order to establish the list of damage and cost estimates,” Trygg said.
Alan Riquelmy is the managing editor of The Union. He can be reached at ariquelmy@theunion.com
