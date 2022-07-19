Boater drowns in Lake Tahoe
A man who went into Lake Tahoe off Marla Bay was found on the bottom in 20 feet of water on Monday afternoon.
First reported around 3:55 p.m., boats from Tahoe Douglas Fire Protection District were first on scene.
Initial reports were that he went into the water while trying to secure a boat to a buoy.
After about 30 minutes, it was reported they’d found him and were working to get him out of the water.
The South Lake Tahoe emergency dive team responded because the water was too deep for a diver without a tank.
He was brought to the surface around 5:10 p.m. Efforts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.
