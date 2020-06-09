Board votes to cancel Nevada County Fair
The board that oversees the Nevada County Fair voted unanimously Tuesday to cancel the 2020 event, originally set for Aug. 12-16.
“It’s a very difficult decision for the board,” said Jeanette Royal, president of the 17th District Agricultural Association Board of Directors. Royal and many other board directors felt, considering the health risks, they had no other choice.
Arturo Barajas, deputy secretary with the California Department of Food and Agriculture, said no mass gatherings are allowed in the state for now or the foreseeable future.
“I think we are still a long way away from a mass gathering — a festival, a sporting event,” he said during the meeting.
According to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan, Stage 3 allows for “higher risk environments” to open with adaptations, but does not include the opening of concerts, convention centers or live audience sports events, which takes place in Stage 4.
Nevada County is posed to enter Stage 3 this week.
The Nevada County Fair has been a revenue boom for local nonprofits, and an attraction for many across Nevada County as well as for people outside the area.
To contact Staff Writer Sam Corey, email scorey@theunion.com or call 530-477-4219.
