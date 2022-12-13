Board recognizes outgoing officials

Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz (center) was recognized for his past 15 years of service to Nevada County.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

During its Tuesday morning meeting, Nevada County’s Board of Supervisors honored a number of longtime public servants who, come January, will be retiring from their posts.

Gregory J. Diaz, who has served as the county’s clerk-recorder for the past 15 years, began his career as a school teacher and eventually went on to work for the city and county of San Francisco, including a number of years in the city attorney’s office which led to his six years as assistant county clerk-recorder and clerk-recorder.

“I want to thank you for your many years of service,” said District 1 Supervisor Heidi Hall. “You provided the stability we needed very much, especially over the last few years. I want to wish you a very happy retirement and thank you again for holding fast and steady in running that office with integrity.”

“You have led the elections office in their mission to carry out elections with the spirit of innovation, integrity, accessibility, transparency, and effective use of taxpayer resources,” District 4 Supervisor Sue Hoek told Diaz during Tuesday’s meeting.

Diaz will be succeeded by current assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona.

“There’s only one flaw you have, Greg,” joked Supervisor Dan Miller, who is also leaving his seat next month, “and it’s that you wear that A’s hat. Thank you for the stability. You get pushed from both sides of the political spectrum but you still stay right where you’re supposed to be and you make the hard decisions.”

“Thank you very much for the kind words,” Diaz said to the board and guests in the board’s chamber, “and I appreciate those words. The office of county clerk-recorder is an office of the people. I think my whole thing is just those basic values: be honest, tell the truth, understand what it means to be a professional, listen to people. It’s all about the people.”

Also departing in January will be Sue Horne, Nevada County’s Assessor. Horne was unable to attend Tuesday’s meeting but her husband Bruce was there to accept the honor on her behalf.

Before serving as assessor, Horne worked for two California assembly members before being elected as a write-in candidate to the board of supervisors which she represented until 2008. In 2003, she served as board chair.

Bruce Horne was on hand to accept the recognition honoring his wife Sue Horne, for her role as the County’s Assessor.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Horne’s extensive volunteer efforts were largely dedicated to the Highway 49 Highway Safety Committee, and she helped establish the Gateway Monument Committee.

Elected as assessor in 2010, this year marks her 12th year and final of three terms as assessor.

“She has been amazing,” said board chair Hoek. “She is just a wealth of knowledge.”

“I’ve worked with Sue for a long time,” Scofield said. “And the fact she came in as a write-in candidate, that is hard to do. And then to see her come in as assessor, it’s like, really? She’s done so well.

“Those issues we have with constituents that involve the assessor’s office can be very complicated. Sue was always there to meet with me, that constituent, to do all that she could to make it work for them. I can’t say thank you enough,” Scofield said.

Hall said: “I just want to express my appreciation for her long, many years of service. She was running a steady ship there and that’s always appreciated.”

Horne’s husband Bruce read a statement the outgoing assessor penned: “The fact is it that it has truly been a great honor for her to have served the citizens of our county for the last 12 years as their assessor.

“She says, ‘I have been privileged to work alongside an incredible team of highly competent (and) dedicated individuals. In our office we strive daily to deliver that excellent service to the taxpayers of Nevada County. I wish assessor-elect Rolf Kleinhans continued success as he takes over the helm of this office next month. I trust he will receive the same support that I have enjoyed over these last 12 years,” Bruce Horne said.

Marcia Salter has served as Nevada County’s Auditor-Controller for 17 of her 29 year career.

Salter began with Nevada County in 1993, drawing on her experience in accounting, auditing, and management; she was then appointed by the county’s board of supervisors to auditor-controller in 2005.

Marcia Salter was recognized during Tuesday’s meeting for her role as Nevada County’s auditor-controller.

Photo: Marianne Boll-See

Subsequently, she was elected and re-elected to four consecutive terms. She also served as a clerk recorder and treasurer-tax collector during vacancies in both 2007 and 2010. Salter prepared and published the county’s annual Comprehensive Financial Report and received the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence 13 years in a row, from 2007 to 2020.

Salter’s achievements and contributions are many, and the board on Tuesday was happy to recognize her accomplishments.

“You’re just amazing to work with,” said District 2 Supervisor Ed Scofield. “(You are) one of the primary reasons this county has been so strong financially, even through some of those difficult times we’ve had.”

“It’s already been said but 29 years of service is something to really be proud of,” said District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock. “The ups and downs, both financially and the winds of politics.”

“I think I am a little bit in denial,” Salter said. “Where did all the time go? I appreciate my staff both past and present. I really thank them. I do think it is a family here at the county. We don’t always agree but we all roll up our sleeves to work together and get the job done and work through the issues.”

Board chair Sue Hoek said: “We’re just thankful for all these folks who have been here over the years working for this county. (We) have so many people retiring this year. It’s very bittersweet because we are somewhat of a family here.”

