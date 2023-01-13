Staff Writer
Jim Drew’s resignation from the Nevada Joint Union High School District (NJUHSD) board of trustees in December left a vacancy that the board needs to fill.
The board announced on Wednesday during its regularly scheduled meeting that it is seeking applications for the provisional appointment.
Candidates will be interviewed publicly at the next school board meeting on Feb. 8 to fill the vacancy.
“I want to see someone who is associated with Silver Springs High School apply for the board. Silver Springs is a voice that is not represented on the board,” said Eric Mayer, a physics teacher at Nevada Union High School and president of the school district’s teacher’s union.
The Education Code outlines a timeline for the process of appointment or the option to hold an election that Superintendent Dan Frisella noted “could probably cost around $50,000.”
The trustees agreed to the appointment process which includes sufficient public notice, and eligibility with the Education Code. A draft of the application and questionnaire has already been posted.
Prospective candidates must be over the age of 18 at the time of appointment, a citizen of the state of California, hold legal residency in NJUHSD’s jurisdiction, and hold legal residency in trustee area 3 — which encompasses the Penn Valley area.
The candidate also must not have committed a crime and all applicants will be screened before being invited to the interviews on Feb. 8 during the public board meeting.
If unsatisfied with the person selected by the board, voters have the right to contest the provisional appointment and call for a special election within 30 days of the appointment via petition with at least 5% of the registered voters within the district to the Nevada County Office of Education, according to information shared by Frisella.
During public comment, Julie Howser, a citizen, asked the board to “go above and beyond to tell the community about the process and to ensure transparency because transparency was a problem with some of the past board members.”
The appointee will serve until November 2024 and must run for reelection at that time, if so desired.
To find out more about the process of filling the vacancy at NJUHSD, visit https://tinyurl.com/4zd9ux6b.