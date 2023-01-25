Staff Writer
The Nevada County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to approve moving forward with The Ranch House Project, a housing effort that would add six independent living units on Highway 49 near The Willo restaurant.
The project would demolish an already-existing single-family dwelling in an effort to provide individual housing to those who are at a high risk of homelessness or who have developed worsening symptoms of mental illness or substance abuse. The property on which the planned development would lie takes up three acres – two for residential and one for agriculture.
In a Nov. 10, 2022, meeting, county officials voted in recommendation of the project, which would be entirely funded by two separate grants. According to the county, the exact cost of the project is expected to be approximately $3 million.
On Tuesday, the matters at hand were a resolution approving Amendment 2 to the contract between the county and Nevada County Housing Development Corporation for services related to community-based housing projects and specialized housing programs for those with mental health disabilities.
Another resolution on the docket was to approve Amendment A02 between the county and the Department of Health Care Services for the purpose of identifying and providing Drug Medi-Cal Organized Delivery System services for substance use disorder treatment.
The existing Ranch House that would be leveled has been a permanent home for the same individuals for five to 10 years. No person with a history of violent or sexual offenses is allowed into the program. Currently, The Ranch serves three people while the rebuilt structure would house six.
Like many local issues, there are those who are proponents of the project and those who aren’t. A number of them showed up to speak their minds inside the board’s chambers.
Nevada County’s Behavioral Health Director Phebe Bell is a strong proponent of The Ranch Project.
“In our department, we serve about 1,000 people per month,” Bell said. “These are your neighbors, your family members, your friends and coworkers. The vast majority of them live independently and thrive, but some people need a little bit more support to stay stable and that’s where supportive housing comes in.”
Bell said her department has about 150 people who they serve with supportive housing through subsidies or providing actual housing. They own or lease about 14 different facilities.
“Very few people in our system need constant care,” Bell said. “We do not have a single empty bed on any given night in our system. In addition, we have many people within our system who struggle with housing or are unhoused. The Ranch House is on the more independent side of our spectrum. Everyone living there has a case manager assigned to them and that person sees them at least once or twice a week, more if needed.”
Mike Burn owns The Willo restaurant which is adjacent to the project and has reservations about the Ranch Project being erected.
“I want to say we don’t want to oppose housing for Behavioral Health clients,” Burn said. “It’s really required and necessary around here. We just oppose this particular project. The result of this building is to provide for a net of three additional clients – there’s three clients that live in the existing house now. So we are going to be increasing it … by three clients. The cost of this is $4.4 million to house three additional clients. When asked about this, it’s ‘well, if we don’t use this money, it’s going to go elsewhere.’ My reaction to that is that if we can’t react better than housing three additional folks for $4.4 million, then maybe it needs to go elsewhere.”
District 5 Supervisor Hardy Bullock recognized the community members who have concerns about the project, but also expressed the need for the facility. He said he didn’t notice anything in the environmental reports that was of concern to him.
“I’m in support of it and I am looking forward to getting these six people … into permanent supportive housing,” Bullock said.
“I am pleased we are picking up three more units,” said Nevada County Board of Supervisors Chairman Ed Scofield. “We are providing this and it’s not ideal … but we need to do what we need to do to get these kinds of programs going. I find myself in support of it too. I think no one can argue that we need this type of housing. The issue on this project is we are able to work with our neighbors on this.”
Permits for The Ranch Project are pending approval and will be discussed in a late February board of supervisors public hearing.