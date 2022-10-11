Board approves efforts to expand broadband

Nevada County’s quest to obtain and provide broadband service to the more rural parts of the region came a step closer to reality on Tuesday morning.

During a meeting of the Nevada County Board of Supervisors Tuesday, a motion was unanimously passed to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between Golden State Connect Authority and the county regarding the construction, improvement, operation, and maintenance of broadband service in underserved and unincorporated areas of the county.

Stephen Monaghan, Chief Information Officer for Nevada County, said that the exact locations of the broadband have yet to be determined, but the passing of the memo will “enable Golden State Connect Authority to help do that analysis that we are getting through that $500,000 grant which will pay for that engineering to really determine where it’s going to be.

The $500,000 grant to which Monaghan refers is one the board approved in August; a local agency technological assistance grant through the California Public Utilities Commission.

“I can say generally it’s where there’s not a current wire line provider, so it’s not going to overbuild on top of Suddenlink or on top of Comcast or within the city limits. It’s going to be unincorporated county where our highest underserved or unserved residents live.”

“We’re at the next stage in the (process),” said Patrick Blacklock, president and CEO of Rural County Representative of California, who helped forward broadband efforts. “And then have that actual engineering information where broadband should be deployed in Nevada County. It’s a collaboration. We look to the county to drive where the needs are, where the broadband should be deployed, and we are just a tool to be able to do that for you.”

Dan Miller, who is serving his last term as District 3 Supervisor said, “This is probably one of the most regrettable things (about) not coming back on the board, is not being involved with RCRC and Golden State Connect Authority because this is probably where the talking is over and the action begins.

“Since broadband is a priority of the board, and since GSCA was formed under RCRC’s umbrella this is exciting that we can go to areas of Nevada County and we can provide broadband access. The nice thing about Nevada County is that we are shovel-ready. This is important for us for the citizens of Nevada County, the students who need broadband access for schoolwork, entrepreneurs who want to operate from home. This is exciting.”

Echoed Sue Hoek, District 4 Supervisor: “It’s pretty exciting to see that rural Nevada County is right here. Where we’ve gone in the last four years is incredible. I think this is a big step forward, and it’s going to be good for our businesses.”

When the services will become available remains to be seen. According to GSCA’s Blacklock: “The engineering is the next step and it’s important that it move swiftly. So I can’t give you an exact timeline but I can tell you we are already having a kickoff meeting with engineers scheduled for later this month, even though the CPUC hasn’t awarded the (applied for) funds yet. We want to stay on it and stay moving swiftly.”

