Board approves closure of Nevada City Charter School
February 12, 2019
In a unanimous decision by the Nevada City School District Board of Trustees, Nevada City Charter School will close after board members Tuesday approved a recommendation by the district superintendent to not renew its charter.
Several parents of students attended a district meeting Tuesday to express their opposition to the closure, after learning of the recommendation last week.
The school, which has operated for 24 years, will close at the end of the current school year.
Check back for more on this developing story.
