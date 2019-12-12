‘Blue Christmas’ service designed to aid with holiday blues

For some, Christmas doesn’t seem cheerful at all. A “Blue Christmas” service at 3 p.m. on Dec. 15 aims to help people feel “connected to a loving, embracing creator, even amid life’s difficulties.” This free event will be at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St. near downtown Grass Valley. All are welcome regardless of where they are in their spiritual journey.

Loss, hardship, personal troubles and financial worries all can make the December holidays feel empty and even suffocating. The Blue Christmas service uses gentle music and prayer to soothe and lift up. Candles help set the mood of light amid one’s daily darkness. This inclusive service allows people to acknowledge their pain.

“If you’re feeling blue or you’re not connecting with the joy of the season, if you’re feeling lonely, adrift, separated from people, grieving, out of step — this may be a service for you,” said the Rev. Bill Wong, interim pastor at Peace Lutheran Church. “We look for a connection with a loving, caring, embracing God.”

Peace Lutheran will also offer a free December mini-concert, with music of the season, at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 18, followed by Holden Evening Prayer at 6 p.m. Christmas Eve services are at 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 24. Visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org for more information or call the church office at 530-273-9631.