Blessing of the animals: Tibetan monks give annual blessing

A dog shakes off droplets of water from Sundays animal blessing at Animal Save in Grass Valley.
Aside from sprinkling droplets of water from a peacock's feather, the visiting monks also sang a chant of prosperity, healing, and happiness. This yea...
About 30 or so people and their furry four legged friends, showed up to the parking lot of the Animal Save in Grass Valley Sunday to receive a blessin...
Dogs and their owners await their chance to be blessed by the visiting Tibetan monks Sunday at Animal Save in Grass Valley.
Folks and their furry friends gather around for a chance to have the visiting Tibetan monks bless them Sunday at Animal Save in Grass Valley.
The visiting monks ready to administer their blessing upon the animals of Grass Valley as well as for the facilities and other animals at the Animal S...
The monks use a peacocks feather, water, and a chant to administer the blessing for prosperity, healing, and happiness upon the animals.