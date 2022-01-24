Blessing of the animals: Gaden Shartse monks spread message of compassion

Winding up a two-year tour of California, focused in Placerville, Auburn and Grass Valley, the Tibetan monks of Gaden Shartse Monastery have enjoyed the hospitality of diverse cities.

“But now is the time to concentrate on intellectual development of the inner mind and the truth of the ultimate things of the world,” said the Venerable Ven Tenzin Lekshey, one of the five visiting Tibetan Buddhist monks who helped lead Sunday’s Blessing of the Animals. Held at Animal Save, the organization provides low cost spay/neuter services, as well as shelter and homes for cats and dogs.

“We are here to spread the message of compassion, make people aware of how human we are, and how we can lead a genuine humane life,” said Tenzin Leskshey. “Soon we we’ll have a new Lunar New Year. We are celebrating to have a more auspicious and more prosperous life and we are here to spread the precious culture of humanity and secular ethics.”

Judy and John Brown of Grass Valley brought their 3-year-old shepherd mix, Sunshine, to the blessing. Judy has been a volunteer at Animal Save since 2013.

“When I moved here, I had already volunteered at the animal shelter in Sonoma County. But I also bottle feed kittens from a couple weeks’ old to 2 months,” she said.

Judy has gone to the animal blessing since 2018, which was suspended because of the pandemic. She said she follows some of the teachings of Tibetan Buddhism.

“I have some of Thich Nhat Hanh’s books in the car,” said Judy. “I don’t like rules, but I like spirituality. I told John, it’s so nice to listen to one of his meditations. A religion that doesn’t scold. No more guilt.”

Judy and John acquired Sunshine a year and a half ago, after the dog was picked up by Grass Valley Animal Control.

”I was going to foster Sunshine for a few weeks,” she said. “But then after one day, I said, no, we’re not giving her back.”

Attending the animal blessing for the first time, Nevada City resident Catherine Dawson said she was very much attuned to the Tibetan ways and spirituality, and has been to past blessings. She brought Tilly, her 1-year old Labrador mix, and often takes Tilly to Condon Park where she can run off leash.

“It’s wonderful there, where they’re free to be dogs, it’s all fenced in and it’s a way for people to come together in a peaceful way after what’s been going on in the world,” Dawson said.

Bringing their rescue dog, Bindi, were Marin and Amarnath Matthew.

“She was a street dog,” Amarnath said. “We love the Tibetan culture and spent some time in the Sikkim area of Northern India, which borders Tibet, with hilltop Buddhist monasteries.”

Aliva Lowrance, at the function for the first time, thought the animal blessing was a wonderful idea.

”I’m fairly familiar with Tibetan Buddhism,” she said. “I used to be part of a group that got together to practice meditation and learn some of the teachings of Tibetan Buddhism.”

William Roller is a staff writer with The Union.