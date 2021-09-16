‘Blessing of the Animals’ at Pioneer Park
A “Blessing of the Animals” is scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Pioneer Park’s bandshell in Nevada City. The blessing is in honor of St. Francis of Assisi, the Italian friar whose gentle compassion for animals is well known, and for all people’s relationships with “all of God’s creatures.” Father Brad Helmuth of Holy Trinity Church in Nevada City will be blessing animals on that Sunday afternoon. All animals are welcome but must be on a leash or crated for the safety and well-being of all. The blessing is free, as it is a gift from Holy Trinity Church to the community. For more information, call 530-432-9820.
