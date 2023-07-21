unnamed (1).jpg

Road construction continues on Highway 20 near the White Cloud and Lowell Hill areas east of Nevada City. Delays are expected to hover around 45 minutes, CalTrans warns travelers.

 Submitted Photo

NEVADA COUNTY – Caltrans is alerting State Route 20 (SR-20) motorists in Nevada County to additional travel delays for blasting work on the Omega Curves safety improvement project.

Construction crews plan to hold traffic in the White Cloud area for about 30 minutes during blasting operations scheduled between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. Friday, July 21. Motorists are reminded normal one-way traffic controls remain in effect during regular construction activity from 6 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.