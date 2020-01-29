Black Friday trip to Lowe’s turns into Super Bowl dream for 49ers fans Jennifer and Jim Hermann

TRUCKEE — A pair of Truckee locals will be attending Super Bowl LIV this weekend in Miami after winning a Black Friday contest at Lowe’s.

Longtime 49ers fans Jennifer and Jim Hermann were chosen as winners of the contest, which Lowe’s offered on Nov. 29 to the first 300 in-store customers at all U.S. locations.

“I have never gone Black Friday shopping my life, to be honest. I always thought those people were crazy,” said Jennifer, who was getting some Christmas shopping out of the way while at the store.

“When I left, a woman gave me a scratcher-like form and said make sure you fill this out.”

The form ended up on Jennifer’s desk for several days, and nearly found its way into the trash.

“As I was leafing through it, I almost just threw it away,” said Jennifer. “But I thought, ‘Oh, why not?’”

So, she went online and entered the codes found on the form.

Roughly a month later, the Hermann’s phone rang. Jim answered, and since his wife was unavailable, immediately assumed it was a scam. With some degree of difficulty, the Lowe’s representative on the other end of the line convinced him to jot down a phone number. Upon telling his wife about the call, Jennifer’s eyes immediately lit up with the memory of the contest form she’d filled out several weeks ago, and she called the number back.

“Even then I didn’t quite believe (the Lowe’s representative) when she asked me for my birth date,” said Jennifer. “And so I called the manager at Lowe’s and he verified it. I’m the lucky winner out of everyone in the whole U.S. I still have to pinch myself in the morning and go, ‘Did I really win?’”

By winning the contest, the couple received two tickets to Super Bowl LIV, round-trip transportation, three nights of hotel accommodations, and $1,000 in cash.

SUPER STOKED FOR 49ERS

The NFL’s premier game will be the first Super Bowl for the Hermanns, who previously lived in San Francisco for several decades before retiring and moving to Truckee full time in 2015.

Jennifer — who worked as a nurse at the University California, San Francisco Medical Center — said the two found out they’d won the trip well before their favorite team had earned a berth into the Super Bowl, making the NFC Championship Game between the 49ers and Packers all the more exciting.

“I’m sure people heard me in all of Tahoe Donner,” said Jennifer on San Francisco’s 37-20 win. “I was screaming, ‘Yay, we get to go to the Super Bowl and the 49ers get to go!’ It’s one of those bucket list items to go to the Super Bowl. It really is a dream come true. We’re just feeling very lucky and grateful to Lowe’s.”

Jennifer said the two haven’t made any firm plans for attending Super Bowl festivities while in Miami, but plan on taking in the full experience of the weekend.

“I told my husband we’re going to be up 24/7,” she said. “We’re not going to sleep until we come back home. Whatever party there is, we’re going to try to get into it.”

As far as the game goes, Jennifer predicts a sixth Super Bowl win for the Bay Area.

“49ers are going to take it home,” she said. “They have to.”

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun, a sister publication of The Union. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.