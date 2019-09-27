Bitney Springs structure was damaged in car incident, but may soon be put back together

The vehicle hit the covering for the Bit Springs well, breaking it.

A 30-year-old Smartsville driver crashed into the structure, near Davis Lane, earlier this week. The wreck didn’t affect the piping or well below, California Highway Patrol Officer James Cornwall said.

“It looks like (the driver) probably came around that corner a little too quick,” said Cornwall, noting that the individual was driving a Ford F-250 pickup truck and was not intoxicated nor injured by the incident.

The wooden structure, or shelter, originally built to keep people dry while getting water is now partially broken.

First constructed in the early 1970s, the structure was remodeled in 2018 by Grass Valley Boy Scout Troop 4.

“We put a lot of time and money building it back up,” said Robert Larkins, father of Austin Clark, one of the Scouts who helped repair the structure.

Clark explained that in 2018, his troop collected donations from local companies, gained approval from Nevada County and assembled the materials necessary to improve the site.

“I love that thing,” he said. “It represents who I am and who the troop is.”

In total, Clark said at least 12 Boy Scouts and adults invested about 355 hours of work into the project.

Saturday, Clark said he plans to return to the site and begin the work to rebuild.

“We are planning to try to get together funds and people to help put it back together,” said Peggy Smith, a Lions Club representative. More safety features might also be added.

