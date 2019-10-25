BIRTHS: SEPT. 28 – OCT. 16, 2019
Sept. 28
Olsen: A boy was born to Robin and Matthew Olsen.
Oct. 2
Scarbrough: A boy was born to Christa and Christopher Scarbrough.
Oct. 3
Hopkins and Hurst: A boy was born to Jaycee Hopkins and Anthony Hurst.
Oct. 4
Campbell and Bianco: A girl was born to Charissa Campbell and Eric Bianco.
Oct. 8
Callnon and Youngman: A boy was born to Sarah Callnon and Robert Youngman.
Oct. 9
Renfrew: A boy was born to Emily Renfrew.
Oct. 14
Marinelli: A boy was born to Heather and Adam Marinelli.
Hughes and Mills: A girl was born to Sabre Hughes and Kyle Mills.
Oct. 16
Kelly: A boy was born to Ashlan and Brandon Kelly.
Source: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
