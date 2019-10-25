BIRTHS: SEPT. 28 – OCT. 16, 2019

Sept. 28

Olsen: A boy was born to Robin and Matthew Olsen.

Oct. 2

Scarbrough: A boy was born to Christa and Christopher Scarbrough.

Oct. 3

Hopkins and Hurst: A boy was born to Jaycee Hopkins and Anthony Hurst.

Oct. 4

Campbell and Bianco: A girl was born to Charissa Campbell and Eric Bianco.

Oct. 8

Callnon and Youngman: A boy was born to Sarah Callnon and Robert Youngman.

Oct. 9

Renfrew: A boy was born to Emily Renfrew.

Oct. 14

Marinelli: A boy was born to Heather and Adam Marinelli.

Hughes and Mills: A girl was born to Sabre Hughes and Kyle Mills.

Oct. 16

Kelly: A boy was born to Ashlan and Brandon Kelly.

Source: Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital